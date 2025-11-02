Muscat: As part of ahlibank’s continued commitment to advancing digital banking and enriching the customer experience, the bank has announced the launch of Google Pay for its debit and credit cardholders. This strategic move enables customers to make secure, contactless payments while reinforcing ahlibank’s drive to modernize everyday banking through user-centric innovation. It also marks a significant milestone in the bank’s ongoing journey to deliver future-ready financial solutions that reflect the preferences of today’s digitally connected consumers. By integrating globally recognized payment technologies, ahlibank further strengthens its position as a forward-looking institution focused on delivering simplicity, security, and convenience across every touchpoint.

Commenting on the launch, Qais Al-Hasani, AGM - Head of Retail Business Support at ahlibank, stated, “At ahlibank, we do not see digital as a channel; it is a mindset that defines how we design, deliver, and elevate our services. The role of a bank extends well beyond traditional transactions. It must anticipate change, embrace disruption, and create meaningful value for customers. The integration of Google Pay is part of a broader movement toward rethinking everyday banking – making it less about process and more about presence, wherever our customers are. By enabling frictionless transactions through familiar and reliable digital platforms, we advance past shifting preferences to help shape the next chapter of modern banking. This launch is also a testament to our focused efforts in building a robust, customer-led digital payment ecosystem that simplifies lives and stays aligned with the momentum of digital progress.”

Customers can now easily add their ahlibank debit and credit cards to Google Pay, unlocking a secure and contactless payment experience through their Android smartphones or Wear OS smartwatches. Once added, the digital wallet allows for in-store payments at any NFC-enabled terminal, offering the same level of protection and ease as traditional cards.

Designed to meet the demands of today’s fast-moving lifestyles, the Google Pay integration offers customers a streamlined, tap-and-go experience that blends speed, convenience, and safety. This initiative underscores ahlibank’s focus on making banking more accessible by integrating payment solutions into the digital touchpoints most relevant to its customer base.

The launch also reinforces the bank’s strategy to deepen its digital footprint through scalable innovations that anticipate future trends while addressing present-day needs. As ahlibank continues to strengthen its omnichannel offering, it remains committed to providing smarter, more intuitive ways for customers to carry out everyday transactions.

As a Partner in Excellence, ahlibank remains dedicated to championing progress by investing in high-impact, customer-driven initiatives that position the bank at the forefront of digital transformation.