Muscat: Amid the positive momentum witnessed by the Omani economy, ahlibank announced its interim financial results for the first half of 2025, reflecting sustained strength across both operational and financial indicators. This performance is the result of a forward-thinking strategy anchored in innovation, sustainability, and deeply rooted values. Throughout its journey, ahlibank upheld its distinguished track record through high-quality financing initiatives, advanced digital offerings, and socially driven programs, demonstrating its steadfast commitment to serving the nation and addressing the evolving needs of its diverse stakeholders. As the ‘Partner in Excellence’, the bank continues to shape meaningful progress across the financial landscape.

During the six-month period ending 30 June, 2025, ahlibank recorded notable gains across all key performance metrics, demonstrating a consistent upward trajectory compared to the same period in 2024. Net loans, advances, and financing rose by 12.7% to OMR 3,161.7 million, driven by strong demand across both retail and corporate segments. Total assets increased by 13.6%, reaching OMR 3,911.5 million, reflecting the bank’s expanded portfolio and prudent balance sheet growth. Customer deposits advanced by 15.6% to OMR 3,020.4 million, supported by growing customer trust, sustained engagement, and the bank’s solid market positioning. Operating income climbed 13.1% to OMR 57.26 million, while operating expenses rose by 14.6% to OMR 24.60 million during the same period. Net profit for the first half of 2025 stood at OMR 22.36 million, marking a 10.7% year-on-year increase. These outcomes highlight the bank’s disciplined execution of its strategic agenda and its capacity to deliver sustainable value across a broad-based performance spectrum.

Commenting on the bank’s performance, Said Abdullah Al Hatmi, CEO of ahlibank, stated: “Our first-half results for 2025 reflect our clear strategic direction, relentless innovation, and the enduring trust of our stakeholders. We are proud to support Oman's economic vision while maintaining sustainable growth across our operational and banking solutions.”

During the first half of 2025, ahlibank continued to strengthen its contribution to driving economic growth in the Sultanate of Oman through its pivotal role in financing strategic projects in the renewable energy sector. These efforts support the nation’s objective of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The bank also reinforced its leading position in the capital markets by successfully managing the issuance of sovereign sukuk on behalf of the Government of Oman, a testament to investors' strong confidence in the bank’s financial expertise and capabilities. Additionally, ahlibank affirmed its leadership in the debt capital market by managing the issuance of Tier 1 perpetual bonds for United Finance Company, the first such issuance in Oman’s leasing and finance sector in recent years.

As part of its ongoing digital transformation journey, ahlibank has rolled out a suite of forward-thinking digital solutions designed to enhance customer experience, drive financial inclusion, and support the evolving needs of businesses and individuals alike. Key among these initiatives is ahlinext, an engaging platform that combines interactive learning with practical financial tools to help children manage allowances, earn rewards, and build financial literacy in a secure, parent-controlled environment. Complementing this, the bank introduced its advanced E-Mandate service via the corporate internet banking portal ‘ahliNET’, offering businesses a seamless and reliable solution for managing recurring payments eliminating traditional paper-based processes. These strategic efforts, along with solutions specifically designed for MSMEs, youth-focused financial literacy programs, and the development of automated payment services, reflect ahlibank’s commitment to purposeful innovation, which earned it the title of ‘Best Bank for SMEs’ at the Euromoney Awards 2025.

During the second quarter of this year, ahlibank witnessed significant expansion in its branch network, marked by the opening of four new branches targeting diverse customer segments and key locations to enhance accessibility to its premium banking services. This expansion included the opening of a dedicated branch for its ‘Al Nukhba’ and ‘Exclusiv’ customers in Muscat Governorate, offering a tailored banking experience that meets their unique needs. Additionally, a new branch was launched in Al-Rusayl Industrial City to serve both individuals and businesses. The bank also inaugurated a fully equipped branch in the Wilayat of Al Amerat, providing a comprehensive suite of products and services. As part of this strategic expansion, a new branch of its Islamic banking window, ahli islamic, was also opened in Al Ansab area of Muscat, further strengthening the bank’s presence in the Islamic banking sector and delivering a holistic Sharia-compliant banking experience. With these additions, ahlibank’s total branch network has grown to 52 branches across the Sultanate.

Demonstrating its continued commitment to social responsibility and advancing financial inclusion, ahlibank provided targeted support to the Omar bin Al Khattab Institute for the Blind by equipping it with advanced interactive smart boards. This initiative has contributed to creating an enhanced learning environment, fostering classroom engagement, and developing digital skills among students and teachers. The bank also strengthened its partnership with Al Noor Association for the Blind by sponsoring specialized training programs in project management and financial literacy, benefiting over 100 participants from various governorates across the Sultanate. The initiative included the provision of educational tools tailored to the needs of individuals with visual impairments most notably the ‘Perkins Brailler’, a mechanical device for writing in Braille, along with compatible Braille paper. These efforts reflect the bank’s dedication to empowering communities and driving inclusive socio-economic development.

In line with its ongoing investment in developing national talent and strengthening human capital, ahlibank celebrated the graduation of the eighth cohort of its flagship program, Himam, during the first half of the year. The program reflects the bank’s vision of empowering Omani youth and equipping them with world-class skills to enhance their readiness for the job market and prepare them for leadership roles within the banking sector.

The results for the first half of 2025 reflect ahlibank’s steady and well-balanced progress across multiple fronts, reaffirming its position as a leading financial institution that combines sustainable growth with the empowerment of national talent and meaningful contributions to Oman’s comprehensive development journey.