Muscat: Reflecting its commitment to constructive engagement within the global Islamic finance ecosystem, ahli islamic served as the Gold Sponsor of the 17th Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB) Summit, hosted by the Central Bank of Oman and held from February 2 to 4, 2026, at the St. Regis, Muscat. As part of its participation, the bank contributed to the Summit’s Fintech Forum, Unlocking the Potential of Digital Transformation in Islamic Finance, through a panel discussion, underscoring ahli islamic’s focus on advancing informed dialogue around digital innovation within Sharia-compliant financial services.

Commenting on the bank’s participation, Yousuf Salim Al Rawahi – Deputy General Manager, Head of ahli islamic, said, “Global conversations around Islamic finance are becoming more complex, not only in terms of products but in how institutions demonstrate governance quality, risk clarity, and accountability in execution. What matters now is the ability to translate principles into operating discipline through decision-making that is transparent, data-informed, and consistent with Sharia intent, while remaining responsive to evolving market conditions and customer expectations. Our support for platforms such as this reflects a conviction that sustainable progress in Islamic finance is built through shared standards, open exchange, and collective responsibility across markets. Engagement in these discussions enables institutions to critically assess their priorities and strengthen the internal disciplines required for well-governed, long-term progress.”

Held under the theme ‘Islamic Finance for the Future: Breaking New Ground for Global Impact’, the 17th IFSB Summit provided a platform for senior stakeholders to consider how Islamic finance is adapting to shifting economic conditions and a rapidly evolving financial environment. Discussions examined the sector’s response to structural disruption, including the role of non-bank financial institutions and the continued development of the sukuk market, while also addressing the broader responsibilities of Islamic finance in supporting inclusion, social impact, and climate-related priorities within a values-based financial system.

Within this setting, the Fintech Forum provided a focused platform for examining how digital transformation is influencing the future operating models of Islamic financial institutions. The discussion addressed the growing need to balance technological advancement with governance discipline and Sharia alignment, positioning digital capability not as an end in itself, but as a strategic enabler of sustainable, well-regulated growth within Islamic banking.

In addition to its participation in panel discussions, ahli islamic also contributed to the Summit’s knowledge agenda through the presentation of a formal paper, offering perspectives shaped by the bank’s practical experience within the Islamic banking sector. The contribution formed part of the broader exchange of institutional insights at the Summit, supporting dialogue around evolving industry considerations and reinforcing the importance of experience-led input in advancing policy and practice.

ahli islamic’s participation in the Summit also reflects an ongoing commitment to remaining aligned with international regulatory perspectives and evolving industry practices. Engagement with global standard-setting forums supports the continuous refinement of internal frameworks and reinforces a disciplined, forward-looking approach to strategy, ensuring that development remains grounded in both local market realities and broader global insight.

Through its involvement at industry events such as the 17th IFSB Summit, ahli islamic continues to reinforce a measured institutional approach through consistent engagement across the Islamic finance ecosystem, contributing to the strengthening of long-term foundations and sound institutional practice.