Muscat: ahli Islamic is delighted to announce the grand opening of its latest branch in the Wilayat of Quriyat. It is considered the first Islamic bank in the Wilayat, which aims to offer premium Sharia-compliant banking products and services, catering to a diverse and discerning customer base. The launch event was conducted under the esteemed patronage of H.E. Sheikh Talal bin Saif Al-Hosni, Wali of Quriyat.

Nestled in the iconic town of Quriyat, renowned for its rich history and breathtaking scenery, the new ahli Islamic branch will serve as a vital hub for facilitating Sharia-compliant financial services. The Bank is committed to meeting the evolving needs of a growing customer base, capitalizing on the burgeoning opportunities in the region. With a host of tourism projects coming up in and around Quriyat, complemented by the increasing awareness of Islamic banking, this new branch underscores ahli Islamic’s mission to provide exceptional value to its shareholders by being accessible to people even in the far-flung areas of the Sultanate.

Noora Sultan, AGM - Head of Retail Banking at ahli Islamic, expressed gratitude during the opening ceremony, stating, “It is our immense pleasure to announce our venture into the ever-pleasant locale of Quriyat. Our new branch promises to provide innovative Sharia-compliant banking solutions in a state-of-the-art environment. Our experienced team is dedicated to exceeding expectations of individuals and businesses alike. As we continue to evolve, our expanding network of branches across the Sultanate is set to make a lasting impact on the Islamic banking industry.”

ahli Islamic assures its new customers of its readiness to go the extra mile, contributing to the advancement of financial services and Islamic banking within the area.

Inviting the people of Quriyat to embrace an unparalleled banking experience, Noora Sultan added, “As the first Islamic bank to provide Sharia-compliant services in Quriyat, we guarantee you integrity and our utmost dedication to delivering the best, surpassing your expectations. We eagerly anticipate welcoming new customers and forging everlasting ties with them.”

Through the establishment of this new branch, ahli Islamic reinforces its commitment to growth and innovation, reflecting enthusiasm for expanding into newer and grander horizons. Built on a foundation of trust and reliability, the Bank signals its unwavering dedication and aims to provide its best for the people of Quriyat.