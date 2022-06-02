Muscat: With a keen vision to continue to strengthen its network in the Sultanate in an endeavour to better reach its growing customer base, ahli islamic announced the opening of its new branch in Al Maabela in Al Seeb. As part of its ambitious growth strategy, the bank, with its steadily increasing number of branches in different governorates, seeks to provide personalized sharia-compliant banking solutions that meet the banking needs of different segments of society.

Speaking about the opening of the new branch, Mr. Yousuf Salim Al Rawahi, DGM - Head of ahli islamic said, “At ahli islamic, we always strive to be close to our customers. We will remain committed to enhancing the banking experience for our customers by facilitating easy access to all our services. Expanding our branch network is one of the bank's key strategies to meet its customers' needs and exceed their expectations. As a customer-centric bank, this also helps us strengthen our relationships with our existing customers. The opening of a new branch is in line with our vision to expand our market presence, meet our growth objectives and spread awareness about Sharia-compliant finance solutions.”

“While we remain committed to our goal of being the leading Islamic bank in the Sultanate, we also ensure that we continue to deliver the highest standards of service which are based on the principle of ‘partnership’ with our customers,” he added.

Like all ahli islamic branches, the new branch in Al Maabela is also characterized by state-of-the-art design, advanced infrastructure, elements that reflect the brand value and a team of highly qualified employees eager to meet the varying banking needs of all its customers. It also has a well-spaced waiting area. Customers can also access the best banking services through this branch, including opening various types of accounts, as well as bank card product and financing solutions for individuals, companies and SMEs, in addition to other banking services and products.

As the fastest growing bank in Oman, ahli islamic is committed to delivering a seamless and secure customer-oriented banking experience through its network of branches as well as its mobile and Internet banking facilities. The bank is also keen to provide sharia-compliant banking solutions that are tailored to the different banking needs of customers.

