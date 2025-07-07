Muscat: ahli islamic has successfully concluded its exclusive campaign, which offered its credit cardholders the opportunity to receive 25% cashback in the form of Pearl Points when shopping at ‘Extra’ stores on 29 and 30 June 2025. The offer witnessed remarkable engagement from customers, reflecting their trust in ahli islamic and its ongoing commitment to designing innovative, Sharia-compliant offers that meet their modern needs.

This initiative aimed to enhance customers’ experiences by providing tangible added value that embodies ahli islamic’s dedication to transparency and accuracy across all its Sharia-compliant financial transactions.

The campaign’s success highlights ahli islamic’s approach to developing innovative financial solutions in collaboration with leading retail partners, such as the ‘Extra’ chain, renowned in Oman and the region for its comprehensive shopping experience that combines quality and innovation in consumer electronics and home appliances.

The conclusion of this campaign reaffirms ahli islamic’s commitment to its strategy of offering exceptional rewards that add value to its Islamic banking services, strengthening its position as a trusted banking partner that prioritizes building long-term relationships with customers based on trust, excellence, and meeting their evolving aspirations.