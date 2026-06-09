Muscat: As part of its continued efforts to enhance everyday customer experiences, ahli islamic has partnered with ‘Maraheb’ Service by TRANSOM to introduce a complimentary airport facilitation service for its Private clients. The initiative is designed to simplify key pre-travel procedures by providing luggage pickup, airport check-in assistance, and boarding pass issuance ahead of scheduled flights, helping customers experience greater ease from the start of their journeys.

The offer will be available exclusively to ahli islamic Private clients until 31 August 2026. Customers benefit from complimentary handling for up to four pieces of luggage. The luggage collection service extends across Muscat and Salalah within a 50-kilometre radius of the airport, with bookings required at least 48 hours before departure.

As travel routines become increasingly fast-paced, services that help reduce logistical complexity are becoming progressively more relevant for customers balancing busy professional and personal commitments. By simplifying essential airport-related procedures ahead of departure, the initiative is designed to support a more organized travel experience while also reflecting the growing importance of convenience-oriented service integration within the broader banking sector.

Reflecting ahli islamic’s strong emphasis on attentiveness, trust, and service that extends beyond financial transactions, it continues to place significant importance on delivering customer experiences shaped by responsiveness, care, and long-term relationship-building. The initiative further highlights the bank’s broader approach towards introducing services that complement the day-to-day needs of its Private clientele while reinforcing meaningful and consistent customer engagement.

The collaboration with TRANSOM reflects ahli islamic’s continued focus on partnering with established service providers capable of delivering efficient coordination and high standards of customer service. It reinforces the shared emphasis placed on reliability, professionalism, and service excellence across every stage of customer interaction.

Such initiatives form part of ahli islamic’s broader efforts to enhance the overall experience through services and initiatives designed to complement the evolving needs of its customers.