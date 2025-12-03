Cairo: Ahl Masr Burn Hospital, in partnership with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), inaugurated the Safe Women Clinic, with the support of the Royal Norwegian Embassy, reinforcing their shared commitment to safeguarding the well-being, dignity, and rights of women and girls exposed to violence to strengthen reach through the rollout of a new Safe Women Clinic unit within Ahl Masr Hospital premises. The launch comes during the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, commemorated annually to rally for an end to all forms of violence against women and girls.

Bringing together distinguished guests, the ceremony was attended H.E. Erik Husem, Ambassador of Norway to Egypt, by Yves Sassenrath, UNFPA Representative in Egypt; H.E. Counsellor Amal Ammar, President of the National Council for Women; alongside Ahl Masr Foundation and Burn Hospital leadership, Dr. Heba ElSewedy, Founder and Chairwoman of Ahl Masr Foundation and Burn Hospital; Iman Sherif, CEO of Ahl Masr Foundation; Refaat Abdelmaksoud, CEO of Ahl Masr Burn Hospital; and members of the hospital's distinguished medical team.

The launch underscored the strong collaboration between Ahl Masr Burn Hospital, UNFPA, and the Norwegian Embassy, partnerships rooted in a unified mission to enhance accessible, survivor-centered services for women and girls facing gender-based violence (GBV).

During the event Ahl Masr Burn Hospital’s medical team, presented a detailed overview of the training undertaken in preparation for the Safe Women Clinic. The presentation outlined the clinic’s model of care, the hospital’s integrated referral pathways, and projections of expected GBV cases based on previous averages.

Ahl Masr Burn Hospital highlighted a sobering reality stating that 20% of burn cases received at the facility are directly linked to violence against women, underscoring the urgent need for specialized, safe, and accessible services. During the ceremony, several real-life cases were shared, illustrating the extreme dangers women face. Aya, 19, sustained severe chemical burns to her face, chest, and hands after a relative threw acid on her during a family dispute. Similarly, Sara, 29, suffered burns from head to knee after her husband set her on fire during a violent domestic altercation.

Through the Ahl Masr Reintegration and Empowerment Center, survivors receive psychological rehabilitation, social follow-up, skills-building, and empowerment programs, alongside structured pathways that help them regain confidence and reintegrate into life. True recovery, the hospital stresses, begins when a woman regains her voice, dignity, and agency.

Following the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with UNFPA in September, with the support of the Royal Norwegian Embassy, Ahl Masr Burn Hospital have worked closely with UNFPA to equip all medical and administrative frontliners with up-to-date medical, legal, and psychosocial guidance. This capacity-building process ensures that every survivor receives immediate, confidential, and compassionate support.

The Safe Women Clinic forms part of a nationwide initiative implemented in cooperation with UNFPA and the National Council for Women. To date, 71 Safe Women Units have been established across Egypt, including 23 units within major university hospitals and additional units integrated into Ministry of Health and Population facilities. Ahl Masr Burn Hospital joins this important network as a key provider of specialized and dignified care.

H.E. Erik Husem, Ambassador of Norway to Egypt, expressed Norway's commitment to combating gender-based violence, noting, “The launch of the Ahl Masr Safe Women Clinic is a powerful step toward ensuring that survivors of violence receive the care, dignity, and protection they deserve. Norway prioritizes contributing to comprehensive and coordinated initiatives to combat harmful practices, with the aim of preventing violence and protecting and supporting survivors. Combating gender-based violence is a key priority in Norway’s foreign and development policy and is embedded in our Action Plan for Women’s Rights and Gender Equality. We work closely with our partners to prevent violence, eliminate harmful practices, and ensure access to health services for girls and women everywhere, creating safer communities and a better future.”

For his part, Yves Sassenrath highlighted the critical intersection between health and gender-based violence, stating, "The Safe Women Clinic at Ahl Masr Hospital, established under this national model, marks an important expansion that demonstrates what strong and strategic partnerships can achieve. It stands as a unique example of what is possible when the government, civil society, donors, and the United Nations unite with a shared vision.”

H.E. Counsellor Amal Ammar, President of the National Council for Women, explained that the launch of the Safe Women's Clinic coincides with the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, a moment that underscores the importance of offering every woman a safe space that listens to her, empowers her, and supports her recovery. The unit provides a comprehensive system of medical, psychological, social, and legal care within a safe and confidential environment, she said, staffed by trained professionals who treat women with humanity and compassion.

In her remarks, Heba El-Sewedy, Founder and Chairwoman of Ahl Masr Foundation and Burn Hospital, stated, “No woman should ever be afraid to demand her rights. And no perpetrator should ever escape accountability. Through our partnership with UNFPA and alignment with the 2030 Women’s Empowerment Strategy, we are committed to safeguarding women’s dignity, health, and social empowerment. Ahl Masr Burn Hospital has a crucial role in integrating the 2030 Women’s Empowerment Strategy, launched by the National Council for Women, with a focus on social empowerment, alongside the government’s plan to prioritize women’s health.”

The Safe Women Clinic provides an integrated suite of services, medical and psychological care, structured in-hospital referrals, and multisectoral linkages covering legal and social support. Through this clinic, Ahl Masr Burn Hospital aims to ensure that every woman seeking help can access a safe space that enables healing, recovery, and renewed confidence.

The launch of the Safe Women Clinic marks a pivotal step toward creating a safer and more equitable society for women, offering accessible protection, care, and empowerment to every survivor. The clinic embodies a holistic approach that integrates medical, psychological, and social support, ensuring that women receive comprehensive assistance in a dignified and secure environment.

Ahl Masr Burn Hospital reaffirms its unwavering commitment to amplifying women’s voices, safeguarding their rights, and ensuring that no woman ever faces violence or injustice alone. Through this initiative, the hospital continues to set a standard for social responsibility, emphasizing the importance of community support, advocacy, and sustained empowerment for women across Egypt.