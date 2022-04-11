Dubai, UAE – AHAD, a leading cybersecurity, digital transformation, and risk management company, today announced its partnership with YesWeHack, Europe’s leading Bug Bounty and Vulnerability Disclosure Policy (VDP) platform.

Ongoing cyberattacks raise the stakes for organisations to quickly detect and respond to threats across their entire IT ecosystems, identify and remediate risks, and close gaps in their security postures. At the same time, few organisations have the in-house resources and expertise to manage their security programs effectively. YesWeHack offers organisations a unique approach to cyber-defence. Its Bug Bounty platform provides customers with a virtual pool of more than 35,000 ethical hackers across 170 countries. This community of experts can be mobilised to search vulnerabilities in websites, mobile apps, and IT infrastructure and report their findings through a secure workflow.

Organisations can either privately select the ethical hackers with the skills that best fit their use case or publicly submit their scopes to the entire YesWeHack community. YesWeHack also offers a tried-and-tested VDP (Vulnerability Disclosure Policy) fully managed service, which is a safe and transparent framework for anyone to report vulnerabilities. VDP is part of ISO29147 and ISO30111 and is encouraged as a best practice by international bodies such as NIST, ENISA, CISA, and OECD.

AHAD is founded by industry veterans from the cyber security space. The company serves as an enabler providing strategic advisory, consulting, design, implementation, assessment to help organisations to become cyber resilient while delivering seamless experiences, business efficiency, and actionable insights. AHAD caters to the Government, Fortune 500, SMBs and Enterprises.

Commenting on the partnership with AHAD, Rabih Achkar, YesWeHack’s Regional Director for the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa, said, “We are delighted to partner with AHAD as they are a focused cyber security partner with a motivated and experienced team. With AHAD, we hope to take our Bug Bounty and VDP platform to a wider enterprise’s audience at a much faster pace.” Highlighting the fast-expanding bug bounty market worldwide, Rabih Achkar added, “Bug bounty is a common practice in the USA, but now the same model is gaining traction globally, and it will become the norm in the META region.”

While it’s easy for organisations to be lulled into a false sense of security because they’ve yet to experience a successful attack, the reality is that it’s only a matter of time. Rohan Daniel Nair, Chief Operating Officer of AHAD, said, “In a business age where every company, big or small, relies on the internet to operate, none are exempt from a potential attack. To stay ahead of attackers and tackle tomorrow's cybersecurity challenges, enterprises need to ensure the right protection is in place. With a bug bounty program in place, organisations have access to several thousand ethical hackers who can detect application and infrastructure vulnerabilities and send real-time updates.”

“With adequate security from bug bounty and VDP programs, organisations can showcase themselves to prospective businesses as trusted enterprises. In doing so, companies can move forward, knowing their security keeps them safe while helping them thrive,” added Ankit Satsangi, Chief Technology Officer at AHAD

Founded in 2015, YesWeHack is the #1 European Bug Bounty & VDP Platform. YesWeHack offers companies an innovative approach to cybersecurity with Bug Bounty (pay-per-vulnerability discovered), connecting more than 35,000 cybersecurity experts (ethical hackers) across 170 countries with organisations to secure their exposed scopes and reporting vulnerabilities in their websites, mobile apps, infrastructure and connected devices. YesWeHack runs private and public programs for hundreds of organisations worldwide in compliance with the strictest European regulations.

In addition to the Bug Bounty platform, YesWeHack also offers support in creating a Vulnerability Disclosure Policy (VDP), a learning platform for ethical hackers called Dojo and a training platform for educational institutions, YesWeHackEDU. For more information: www.yeswehack.com

