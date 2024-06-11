A notable aspect of this expansion includes amplifying AHAD’s capabilities to deliver holistic cybersecurity solutions customized powered by AI & Innovative solutions for the unique requirements of META businesses.

Dubai: AHAD, a leading cybersecurity, digital transformation, and risk management company has announced the expansion of its services with the launch of proactive, prevention-first approach to Managed Detection & Response (MDR). This service is designed for clients seeking alternatives to traditional Security Operations Centers (SOC) and introduces next-gen Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) services, specifically tailored for the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META) region. This crucial extension marks AHAD’s strategic move to fortify its cybersecurity presence in the META region, offering cutting-edge solutions to meet the evolving needs of businesses in the area.

This expansion emphasizes enhancing AHAD’s ability to provide comprehensive cybersecurity solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of businesses in the META region. The Managed Detection & Response (MDR) / Managed Prevention & Response (MPR) Team is staffed with experienced security professionals and is equipped with state-of-the-art technology. This expert team is dedicated to real-time prevention, monitoring, detection, and response to cyber threats, offering clients exceptional security measures to protect their digital assets.

“At AHAD, we're not just committed to protecting our customers; we're revolutionizing the way cybersecurity is delivered. Our Prevention-First Managed Detection & Response provide superior 24/7 Prevention, Detection & Response ensuring robust defence. Our mission is to empower businesses to thrive in the digital era with confidence; knowing that they are protected by the best in the field.” stated Muneeb Anjum, CEO of AHAD.

“We are thrilled to unveil our new Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and Managed Prevention and Response (MPR) services as part of our MSSP offerings in the META region," announced Rohan Daniel Nair, COO of AHAD. "AHAD's MSSP services are meticulously crafted to empower businesses within the META region to adeptly navigate their security operations. By integrating the robust capabilities of MDR with proactive threat hunting, we provide extensive security coverage, elevate threat detection capabilities, and accelerate incident response times. This ensures that organizations are well-prepared to defend against advanced cyber threats," he concluded.

AHAD’s launch of a new managed offering, and the introduction of Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) services, equips clients with a robust array of offensive security solutions. This suite includes penetration testing, red teaming, vulnerability management, and adversary simulation. These services empower organizations to proactively pinpoint and mitigate potential security weaknesses, fortifying their defenses against the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats.

AHAD is redefining the industry benchmark with its technical reports, distinguished by their exceptional quality. Customized to fit the distinct parameters of each project, these reports provide a detailed analysis of identified vulnerabilities, ensuring exhaustive coverage. They are meticulously designed to be both accessible and comprehensive, offering insights into the likelihood of exploitation and the potential impact of each discovered vulnerability.

About AHAD:

AHAD is a pure-play cybersecurity company known for its offensive security and intelligence capabilities while serving as an enabler providing strategic advisory, consulting, design, implementation and comprehensive security assessments to help organizations identify critical risks and become cyber resilient while delivering a seamless experiences driving business efficiency and actionable insights.

We are a team of industry experts who specializes in detecting and validating risks to prevent sophisticated cyber attacks with accuracy.

To discover more about AHAD and its offerings, visit the website at https://ahad-me.com/