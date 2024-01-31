His Excellency Dr Saad bin Saud Al Fuhaid, President of the Arabian Gulf University (AGU), has signed a joint memorandum of understanding with Mr. Mohammed Yousif Al Binfalah, CEO of Bahrain Airport Company, the entity responsible for the management and operation of Bahrain International Airport.

This step aims to establish mutual understanding regarding the exploration of available opportunities for company employees to benefit from the academic and training programmes offered by AGU, enabling them to obtain professional certifications in various specialties.

In return, the memorandum opens up training opportunities for AGU students within and outside the Kingdom of Bahrain and allows them to participate in practical and applied projects at Bahrain Airport Company.

During the signing ceremony, His Excellency Dr Al Fuhaid welcomed the deepening cooperation with Bahrain Airport Company, affirming that the university will devote all its resources and expertise in the field of postgraduate studies, continuing education, training, consultancy services, and serving the local and Gulf community to contribute to the development of executive personnel in various sectors, including business management, aviation management, and airport operations.

He also welcomed joint cooperative projects in research, training, and joint social responsibility projects with a focus on sustainability and renewable energy. Furthermore, His Excellency the President of AGU expressed his appreciation for the relentless efforts made by Bahrain Airport Company to provide the best services to its customers at Bahrain International Airport and to develop the aviation and logistics sector, contributing to the achievement of the goals of Bahrain Economic Vision 2030, which aims to establish the Kingdom as a competitive and sustainable global economic center.

On this occasion, the CEO of Bahrain Airport Company emphasized that today's signing of the memorandum of understanding with one of the leading higher education institutions in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries reflects the strength of the relationship and cooperation between the airport and the university.

He expressed his hope that this memorandum will lead to the establishment of a strong partnership that will result in many related joint projects in innovation management and social responsibility projects.

He added, "We are pleased to sign with one of the leading educational institutions in the Kingdom of Bahrain. This partnership contributes to the preparation of future leaders within our company, with the goal of developing and enhancing the human element in Bahrain Airport Company through programmes, academia, continuing education, and training programmes specifically tailored for our organisation. Additionally, it enables us to conduct research in areas of mutual interest."

It's worth noting that the signing ceremony was attended by officials from both parties.

