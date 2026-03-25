Manama – The Arabian Gulf University (AGU) has announced the opening of applications for its graduate programmes for the 2026-2027 academic year. Registration will continue through the university's website until April 2nd, 2026.

His Excellency the University President, Dr Saad bin Saud Al Fuhaid, affirmed the university's commitment to attracting top graduate students by providing a stimulating academic environment for research and innovation. He noted the university's dedication to offering advanced programmes that meet international standards, address the priorities of sustainable development in the Gulf countries, and keep pace with modern advancements in education, management, technology, and medical sciences. This commitment aims to cultivate leaders and qualified professionals capable of making a lasting intellectual and developmental impact.

The College of Education, Administrative and Technical Sciences offers a wide range of programmes at the master's and doctoral levels, such as a PhD in Gifted Education, a PhD in Learning and Developmental Disabilities (Learning Disabilities, Intellectual Disability, Autism), a PhD in Innovation Management, a MSc. in Technology and Innovation Management, a MSc. in Gifted Education, and a MSc. in Learning and Developmental Disabilities.

It is worth noting that the PhD and MSc. programmes in Gifted Education, as well as the MSc. programme in Learning and Developmental Disabilities are accredited by the Council for the Accreditation of Educators (CAEP) in the United States.

The programmes also include a MSc. in Digital Education, a MSc. in Next Generation Computing (specialising in AI and Network-based approaches to Cybersecurity), a Master of Business Administration (MBA) with specialisations in Public-Private Partnerships and Facilities Management, and a MSc. in Natural Resources and Environment (specialising in Water Resources Management, Environmental Management, Desert Farming, and Soilless Agriculture). In the same vein, the College of Medicine and Health Sciences offers several advanced graduate programmes in medical and health fields, such as a PhD in Molecular Medicine (specialising in Biochemical Genetics, Immunology, Medical Genetics, Cytogenetics, and Nanomedicine), a MSc. in Laboratory Medicine (Microbiology and Immunology, Pathology, Haematology, and Clinical Chemistry), a MSc. in Molecular Medicine (Nanomedicine, Molecular Genetics, and Molecular Immunology), and a Postgraduate Diploma in Clinical Research.

Admission to master's and PhD programmes requires a bachelor's degree with a minimum grade of "Very Good," and a minimum grade of "Good" for the Postgraduate Diploma in Clinical Research. Applicants must also meet English language proficiency requirements through the IELTS or TOEFL test, or equivalent, according to the scores specified for each programme. Additionally, applicants must pass a personal interview and any other tests or requirements specified by the programme.

Interviews are expected to begin on May 4th, with final acceptance announcements on June 18th. Those wishing to inquire about the programmes offered for the upcoming academic year can contact the Admissions and Registration Department using the numbers provided on the university's official website.