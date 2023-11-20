Dubai, UAE: AGMC, the official distributor of Geely vehicles in the UAE, has announced the launch of the all-new Geely Tugella in the UAE. Tugella features an iconic 14-degree fastback coupe design that combines elegance with superior aerodynamics, alongside a raft of exciting technology, unrivalled performance and incredible value at a starting price of AED105,900.

Defined by leading features such as an L-shaped asymmetrical cockpit – an innovative design offering unmatched visibility and easy-to-reach controls – and outstanding driver and passenger comfort, all underpinned by Geely’s pioneering Compact Modular Architecture (CMA), the all-new Tugella allows customers to discover the joy of a premium driving experience. The sportback’s elegance and superior aerodynamics are the result of the 14-degree golden ratio unbroken roofline extension from the top of the windshield down to the tail of the car.

Commenting on the launch, Dr Andreas Schaaf, CEO – New Ventures at Albatha Automotive said: “We are delighted to introduce our valued customers in the United Arab Emirates to the all-new Geely Tugella, a trendsetting sportback SUV boasting a luxurious interior and advanced technology, safety and performance features. With a compelling price positioning, the launch of this latest model will only serve to boost Geely’s popularity in the UAE, and we are deeply thankful for the trust in Geely shown by customers across the country so far. With the sleek and sporty Tugella, we are confident that they will be thrilled by the unmatched value alongside the superior driving experience and impressive list of features. Backed by Geely’s impeccable commitment to quality, the Tugella is certain to become a hot favourite among motorists in the UAE.”

The Geely Tugella elevates driving to a new level with its 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder direct-injection engine, providing a power output of 238hp and torque of 350Nm. Its Aisin 8-speed automatic transmission and BorgWarner’s fifth generation 4WD system ensure superior road handling through even distribution of power between its axles. This sophisticated combination of powertrain and chassis technology enables the Tugella to accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in just 6.9 seconds – setting the stage for a thrilling driving experience on the UAE’s roads.

The Tugella’s stunning list of features includes top-of-range industry benchmarks such as keyless start, Electric Parking Brake, and adaptive cruise control system, in addition to a bundle of impressive safety and driver assist functions such as a 540° camera, Hill Start and Descent Control, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Crossing Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning and Speed Limit Identification Function (SLIF). An in-built wave radar scans blind spots to ensure driving safety, especially when reversing at low speed – where pedestrians and vehicles approaching laterally can be detected in real-time.

A key highlight of the Geely Tugella’s interior is the Interstellar Aurora Cockpit featuring a seamless blend of superior technology, a jet plane throttle-inspired gear shifter, and an 8-color ambient light display that changes as per the selected driving mode – Normal, Eco, Sport, Snow/Sand, or Off Road.

The latest intelligent vehicle technologies turn the Tugella into a smart car providing greater connectivity and convenience, while the high-tech dual 12-inch screen can also display Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) functions that make every journey safer. The 12 discreetly installed Bose speakers ensure that all on board can revel in a truly immersive sound experience. The all-new Geely Tugella’s sporty exterior is complemented by its array of colour options, including crystal black, titanium silver, moonstone white, deep ocean blue, and amber red.

With an unbeatable combination of style, safety and technology, it’s no wonder that the Geely Tugella recently surpassed the global auto industry reliability verification standards, derived from performance tests conducted in 57 environments.

To find out more about the Geely Tugella and to book a test drive, visit www.geely.ae for more information.

About AGMC

Established in 1976, AGMC has delivered premium automotive products and services to its customers in the UAE for over 40 years, and today offers a full range of exceptional customer support services managed by the finest professionals in the industry and backed by superior after-sales services. The addition of Geely to its line-up is a testament to the company's commitment to providing its customers with the latest and most innovative automotive products.

About Geely Auto Group

Geely Auto Group is a leading automobile manufacturer based in Hangzhou, China and was founded in 1986 as a subsidiary of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (ZGH). ZGH is a global automotive group that owns several well-known international automotive brands, with operations spanning the automotive value chain, from research, development and design to production, sales and servicing. Today, Geely Holding operates a number of brands including Geely Auto, Lynk & Co, ZEEKR, Proton, Volvo Cars, Polestar, Lotus, London Electric Vehicle Company, Farizon Auto, and Cao Cao Mobility. The holding group sold over 2.3 million vehicles in 2022, and has been listed in the Fortune Global 500 for the past ten consecutive years.