Dubai, UAE – AGMC, the official importer of BMW Group vehicles in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, has announced the extension of its partnership with Al Majlis at Dubai International (DXB), reinforcing a relationship that has spanned nine years and continues to set the benchmark for premium ground transportation at the airport.

As part of the renewed agreement, AGMC will provide a fleet of BMW 7 Series and BMW XM vehicles, supporting Al Majlis guests with seamless luxury transfers from the Al Majlis terminal directly to their departing flights at DXB. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to delivering world-class service, comfort and discretion for VIP and premium travellers.

Al Majlis is renowned for its personalised airport experience, offering private check-in, passport control, security screening and bespoke hospitality within an exclusive terminal environment. The service is designed to ensure efficiency, privacy and comfort for dignitaries, government officials, business leaders and premium guests travelling through Dubai.

Through the continued partnership, AGMC’s BMW 7 Series and BMW XM fleet will play a central role in elevating this experience, combining refined design, advanced technology and exceptional ride comfort to ensure a smooth and dignified journey from terminal to aircraft.

Commenting on the extension, Dr. Hamid Haqparwar, Managing Director of AGMC, said: “Our partnership with Al Majlis is built on shared values of excellence, trust and attention to detail. Extending this collaboration for a ninth year reflects our mutual commitment to delivering a truly exceptional experience for passengers who expect the very highest standards. The BMW 7 Series and BMW XM are designed to offer comfort, elegance and innovation, making them perfectly suited to the premium journey that Al Majlis represents.”

Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Airports, added: “Al Majlis is a defining part of Dubai International’s premium offering, delivering a seamless and highly personalised experience for our guests. The standards at Al Majlis reflect what the world has come to expect from Dubai and from DXB: intuitive service, refined hospitality and meticulous attention to detail. Our continued partnership with AGMC strengthens this promise, ensuring guests enjoy world-class ground transportation that complements the service excellence at the heart of Al Majlis.”

The partnership extension underscores AGMC’s long-standing role in supporting leading institutions across the UAE, while reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global hub for premium travel, hospitality and innovation.

ABOUT AGMC: The official BMW Group importer for Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates

For almost 50 years, AGMC has delivered premium automotive products and services to its customers as the exclusive importer for BMW Group cars and Motorrad with 6 locations in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates. Established in 1976, AGMC has now become one of the most important markets for BMW Group Middle East.

AGMC is passionately committed to the communities it serves and demonstrates the BMW Group’s belief in the region’s potential by supporting local activities and events including an exclusive partnership with Dubai Autodrome to bring unparalleled on-track BMW driving experiences to the UAE and partnering with grassroots organisations as part of its commitment to the growth of the nation.

In addition to its commitment to the local community, AGMC has implemented a series of corporate social responsibility initiatives through partnerships with youth road safety programmes, and its long-standing relationship with Dubai Police, through which the innovative BMW ConnectedDrive features are used, aimed to improve road safety for future generations and the advancement of mobility solutions across the Emirates.

