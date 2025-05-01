Classic car owners in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates now have access to unmatched expertise and authentic BMW services through the importer

Dubai, UAE - AGMC, the exclusive importer for BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, has been officially certified as a BMW Classic Partner, making it one of the few dealerships in the region authorised to provide specialised services for classic BMW vehicles. This prestigious certification reinforces AGMC’s commitment to preserving BMW’s rich heritage by offering expert restoration, maintenance, and original BMW Classic parts, ensuring that every classic model retains its authenticity, performance, and value.

Every BMW classic car tells a story, and keeping these vehicles in pristine condition requires the same level of passion and precision that went into their original design. As an authorised BMW Classic Partner, AGMC now provides a dedicated service for classic BMW owners, offering everything from routine maintenance and expert repairs to full-scale restorations using 100% genuine BMW Classic parts. Whether it’s an iconic model from decades past or a modern classic that has stood the test of time, BMW enthusiasts can now entrust their vehicles to factory-trained specialists who understand the intricacies of these legendary machines.

In addition to servicing and restoration at their Sheikh Zayed Service Centre, AGMC now has access to BMW Group Classic’s extensive archives, allowing owners to obtain a digital birth certificate for their classic BMWs. This certificate provides verified historical records, including production details, original specifications, and delivery history, offering a valuable piece of documentation for collectors and enthusiasts alike.

BMW defines classic cars as models that have been out of production for over 15 years, and with this new certification, AGMC is equipped to support these vehicles with the highest standards of care. Owners can now experience a seamless, one-stop solution for all their classic BMW needs, from sourcing rare parts to meticulous craftsmanship that keeps their cars running like new.

With a legacy spanning over a century, BMW has continuously set the standard for automotive excellence. As a BMW Classic Partner, AGMC is proud to play a role in preserving this legacy, ensuring that classic BMWs continue to be cherished, driven, and admired for generations to come.

ABOUT AGMC: The official BMW Group importer for Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates

For over 47 years, AGMC has delivered premium automotive products and services to its customers as the exclusive importer for BMW Group cars and Motorrad with 6 locations in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates. Established in 1976, AGMC has now become one of the most important markets for BMW Group Middle East.

AGMC is passionately committed to the communities it serves and demonstrates the BMW Group’s belief in the region’s potential by supporting local activities and events including an exclusive partnership with Dubai Autodrome to bring unparalleled on-track BMW driving experiences to the UAE and partnering with grassroots organisations as part of its commitment to the growth of the nation.

In addition to its commitment to the local community, AGMC has implemented a series of corporate social responsibility initiatives through partnerships with youth road safety programmes, and its long-standing relationship with Dubai Police, through which the innovative BMW ConnectedDrive features are used, aimed to improve road safety for future generations and the advancement of mobility solutions across the Emirates.