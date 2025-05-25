KUWAIT – Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP, a supply chain services, infrastructure and innovation company, held its Annual Ordinary General Assembly Meeting on Thursday, 22 May 2025, with a quorum of 63.7%.

The company’s shareholders approved all the items on the agenda, including Agility’s audited financial results for the year 2024, and endorsed the Board of Directors’ recommendation for a cash dividend of 10%, equivalent to 10 fils per share, for the year 2024. These dividends are entitled for the shareholders who will be registered on the company’s shareholders’ record on the settlement date 25 June 2025. Dividends will be distributed on 30 June 2025.

The Annual Ordinary General Assembly also elected new board of directors for the coming

three years.

New board members are as follows:

Non-Independent Members:

Arab Market General Trading and Contraction Co represented By Mr. Faisal Al Sultan White Tower General Trading and Contracting represented by Mr. Tarek Abdulaziz Sultan Al Essa Mr. Abdulaziz Nader Al Essa Public Institution for Social Security (appointed)

Independent Members:

Mr. Naser Mohammad Fahad Al Rashed Mr. Sultan Anwar Al Essa Mr. Abdulmajeed Hajji Hussein Al Shatti

In 2024, reported full year net income of KD 63 million equivalent to 25.07 fils per share. EBITDA stood at KD 277 million and revenue of KD 1,528 million.

About Agility

Agility is a global leader in supply chain services, infrastructure, and innovation with more than 59,000 employees across six continents. Listed in Kuwait and Dubai, Agility specializes in growing and scaling operating businesses. Agility’s portfolio of companies include the world’s largest aviation services company (Menzies Aviation); a global fuel logistics business (Tristar); and a leading logistics parks developer and operator across the Middle East, South Asia, and Africa (Agility Logistics Parks). Other Agility companies offer customs digitization services, remote-site infrastructure services, defense and government services, ecommerce-enablement and digital logistics, and waste management and recycling. Agility invests in supply chain innovation, sustainability, and resilience, and has minority holdings in a portfolio of listed and non-listed companies.

