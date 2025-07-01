ABU DHABI – Agility Global PLC (ADX: AGLTY), a multi-business owner and operator and long-term investor in global and regional businesses, today announced the appointment of Arqaam as its official liquidity provider on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

Arqaam Securities, a leading regional financial institution regulated by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), will actively manage liquidity for Agility Global PLC shares by maintaining two-way quotes within a structured mandate. The agreement is designed to improve underlying market liquidity, optimize price discovery, cushion unnecessary volatility and narrow bid-ask spreads, supporting efficient trading for the company’s shares on ADX.

The appointment is part of Agility Global’s broader capital markets strategy to enhance institutional engagement, deepen market liquidity, and ensure effective access for its global shareholder base.

Ehab Aziz, CFO of Agility Global, said: “Expanding our capital markets presence is central to our long-term strategy. Appointing Arqaam, which is recognized for its expertise in market making and institutional-grade infrastructure, supports our goal of improving investor access, transparency, and long-term value creation.”

Veselin Tilev, Head of Market Making at Arqaam, said: “Agility Global is a high-impact issuer with a globally diversified footprint. This mandate reflects our focus on enabling liquidity, facilitating efficient trading, and advancing capital market development in the UAE. As the region’s leading investment bank, Arqaam remains committed to elevating investor engagement across ADX-listed names.”

This collaboration marks a continued evolution in the UAE’s capital markets, reinforcing the role of institutional partnerships in delivering resilient, transparent, and liquid trading environments.

About Agility Global

Agility Global is a multi-business operator and long-term investor in global and regional businesses. Its portfolio of diversified assets includes the world’s largest aviation services company (Menzies Aviation); a global fuel logistics business (Tristar); a leading logistics parks developer and operator across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (Agility Logistics Parks); and other businesses in digital logistics, e-commerce logistics, remote-site services, and public-sector logistics. It holds minority stakes in DSV, the world’s largest freight forwarder; Reem Mall, a mega-mall in Abu Dhabi; commercial real estate and supply chain companies in the GCC, and emerging technology companies in e-commerce enablement, energy transition, digital supply chain, and more. Agility Global has a global footprint across six continents and 70 countries, with a workforce of 56,000 employees. It is publicly listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

About Arqaam

Arqaam is the region’s leading investment bank, offering a full-spectrum platform that includes Sales & Trading, Investment Banking, Asset Management, Research, Wealth Management, Principal Finance, and Digital Services. With over 1,500 institutional clients worldwide, Arqaam operates from offices in the UAE, Egypt, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia.

