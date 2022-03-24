Dubai, United Arab Emirates: AG PCS Switchgear, part of Al Ghurair Investment, one of the leading diversified UAE family businesses, has won the Dubai Quality Appreciation Award (DQAA) under the Manufacturing sector, at the 28th Business Excellence Awards by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).

Held annually, the ceremony recognises businesses who demonstrate a resolute commitment in the pursuit of business excellence in their respective fields, contributing to the evolving business landscape in the UAE and across the region. This accolade awards companies who are able to develop robust organisational capabilities, embrace innovation and sustain outstanding results.

The Business Excellence Awards are held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Speaking about the award, Jacob John, CEO of AG PCS Switchgear, said: “Excellence has always been a part of the DNA of Dubai. For decades, AG PCS Switchgear has committed to developing innovative solutions for our quality-conscious customers across the utilities and industrial sectors. Service Excellence is at the core of our business model – and so we are delighted to receive this noble recognition of our enduring commitment towards leading with vision, inspiration and integrity, in line with our purpose. We thank His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his visionary leadership that recognises the hard work of companies, in pursuit of a stronger industrial ecosystem.”

Established in 1983, AG PCS Switchgear specialises in the design, engineering, and assembly of low voltage switchgear, serving markets across the Middle East. With an 81,000 ft² manufacturing facility in the UAE, the company has extensive engineering capabilities to design complex control systems, operating within the highest international standards of occupational health and safety.

Jacob John added: “The rapid evolution of the energy and electrical industries is having a significant impact on the switchgear market, and the types of products and technology we use. At AG PCS Switchgear we are embracing the opportunities arising from these changes, building on our long history of innovation to develop solutions that align to shifting demands. I am very proud of the AG PCS Switchgear team for continuously upholding our commitment to the highest standard of work!”

About Al Ghurair Investment

Al Ghurair Investment aims to set the standard for family business groups in the Middle East. AGI is proud of its deep roots in the UAE, which trace back over six decades. Building on this enduring legacy, the Group has established diversified operations spanning more than 50 countries across the globe, employing approximately 28,000 people. Today, the Al Ghurair family name is synonymous with the development of the region and AGI builds on this long history of innovation and entrepreneurship through its operations in seven distinct sectors including food, resources, properties, construction, energy, mobility and ventures.

From its modest beginnings as a local trading business, the investment Group continues to be guided by its purpose: ‘Enhancing Life’. In order to fulfil this, AGI is dedicated to the adoption and implementation of best practices in all areas of its business, including investment and governance, in order to enable and drive future prosperity and benefits for the communities within which it operates.

