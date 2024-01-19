Dubai, United Arab Emirates: AG Engineering and Power Contracting (AGEPC) and AG Metal Industries (AGMI), part of Al Ghurair Investment, one of the leading diversified UAE family businesses, have both successfully completed a best practice Five Star Occupational Health and Safety Audit conducted by the esteemed British Safety Council, resulting in a five-star rating for both entities. The accomplishment underscores the companies’ steadfast dedication to continuously enhance their health and safety management systems and related protocols.

Under the audit process, both AGEPC and AGMI consistently demonstrated an exceptional performance during a comprehensive, quantified, and robust evaluation of their occupational health and safety policies, processes, and practices.



The evaluation process encompassed a thorough review of relevant documents, alongside comprehensive interviews with top-level executives, staff members, and various key stakeholders. This was followed by an examination of selected operational activities.

In addition, the audit involved a document analysis, discussions with senior leadership, team members, and key stakeholders, coupled with an inspection of specific operational processes. The focus of the audit was to gauge performance against established benchmarks for best practices in health and safety management, involving an in-depth analysis of close to sixty component elements.

Speaking about the award, Jacob John, CEO of AGEPC and AG Metal Industries said: “We are honoured to receive this exceptional rating from the British Safety Council as a powerful validation of our commitment to occupational health and safety , benchmarked against established international practices. Over the years, AG Engineering and Power Contracting along with AG Metal Industries have been dedicated to achieving outstanding results in the Construction sector. This achievement stems from our deep-rooted commitment to health, safety, and a deep emphasis on the well-being of our workforce, who are the key driving force behind our success. We are deeply passionate about enhancing our teams' exceptional performance by providing a work environment that is both safe and healthy, and this recognition of our efforts inspires us to continue setting the bar even higher for the industry.”

Mike Robinson, CEO British Safety Council, said: “The award of a five-star grading following our occupational best practice Health and Safety Audit is an outstanding achievement and is reflective of a proactive organisation which is committed to continual improvement in its health and safety arrangements and managing risks to workers’ health, safety and wellbeing.”

About the Five Star Occupational Health and Safety Audit

The Five Star Audit is a comprehensive, contemporary and quantified process which benchmarks health and safety management performance against the latest best practice techniques.



The audit process is carried out through documentation review, management and other stakeholder interviews, as well as operational sampling.

Those organisations who achieve a five star grading following the audit become eligible to enter British Safety Council Sword of Honour Awards which recognise excellence in the management of health and safety.

The award scheme is an independently adjudicated process which requires five-star achievers to build upon the audit findings and provide a written submission on their continual improvement planning.

About British Safety Council

British Safety Council believes that no-one should be injured or made ill through their work.

Since its foundation in 1957, British Safety Council has campaigned tirelessly to protect workers from accidents, hazards and unsafe conditions, and played a decisive role in the political process that has led to the adoption of landmark safety legislation in the UK. Its members in more than 60 countries are committed to protecting and improving the wellbeing of workers, believing that a healthy and safe work environment is also good for business.

As part of its charitable work, British Safety Council leads health and safety networking forums for all sectors, facilitates and promotes best practice around the world. It also offers a range of services and products, including training, publications, audits and awards. British Safety Council works closely with organisations, charities and individuals who share its vision of ensuring that every worker goes home at the end of the day as healthy as they were when they went to work.

For more information please visit: www.britsafe.org

About Al Ghurair Investment

Al Ghurair Investment aims to set the standard for family business groups in the Middle East. AGI is proud of its deep roots in the UAE, which trace back over six decades. Building on this enduring legacy, the Group has established diversified operations spanning more than 50 countries across the globe, employing approximately 28,000 people. Today, the Al Ghurair family name is synonymous with the development of the region and AGI builds on this long history of innovation and entrepreneurship through its operations in seven distinct sectors including food, resources, properties, construction, energy, mobility and ventures.

From its modest beginnings as a local trading business, the investment Group continues to be guided by its purpose: ‘Enhancing Life’. In order to fulfil this, AGI is dedicated to the adoption and implementation of best practices in all areas of its business, including investment and governance, to enable and drive future prosperity and benefits for the communities within which it operates.

For more information please visit: https://www.al-ghurair.com/en