Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Arab Financial Services (AFS), the leading digital payment solutions provider and fintech enabler in the Middle East and Africa, has today launched a new digital wallet and upcoming payments super app offering, BPay. Owned and operated by AFS, BPay is a secure, easy-to-use, and fully featured payments app that is part of a Kingdom-wide initiative to make Bahrain cashless and supports the Kingdom of Bahrain’s government initiatives to drive digital transformation.

Users can initially use BPay to purchase goods or services, to send and receive money peer-to-peer (sending money by CPR, telephone number of My QR code), store money for when they need it, store credentials for various payment instruments securely and digitally, remit money (send money internationally), pay bills, use value-added services and more. Over time, AFS’s BPay offering will not only deliver added services but also support financial and social inclusion as it will be available to all segments of the population in the Kingdom of Bahrain, including those with limited or no access to banking services.

Samer Soliman, AFS Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We are delighted to launch BPay today. This is a tailored payments product designed to be the first choice in digital payments and financial services. BPay facilitates digital transactions securely in near-real time locally and globally, that all consumers and businesses can partake in to serve their everyday needs and, at the same time, promotes and supports wider financial inclusion across the Kingdom of Bahrain. The speed, convenience, and transparency of our new service offering will really resonate with users of the BPay application.”

BPay is directly integrated into AFS Point of Sale (PoS) terminals using APIs for merchants and corporations – for efficient, convenient use. For consumers, BPay is accessed by smartphone users through a digital app available from any app play store (Google or iOS). Once they have set up the app, users can move funds to their BPay account via Benefit.

Following the end of the collaboration between Batelco and AFS and effective sunsetting of the “bwallet” digital payment solution, all existing customers and their wallet balances are automatically migrated to their BPay prepaid card accounts. All new users of BPay can conveniently download the AFS BPay app store or play store and can quickly and easily complete their digital registration within just a few minutes.

Regulated by The Central Bank of Bahrain, and majority-owned by Bank ABC, AFS boasts numerous ground-breaking end-to-end digital payment services and solutions. These span debit, credit, and Islamic card processing, merchant acquiring, fintech, and a suite of state-of-the-art value-added services. Providing the highest quality payments solutions that are trusted by businesses, AFS has offices and data centers in Bahrain, the UAE, and Oman. Its dedication to innovation has positioned AFS as a driving market force delivering a rich portfolio of payment solutions including popular digital mobile wallets, market-leading merchant acquiring services, Bahrain’s leading digital payroll solution, global contact centers and more.

-Ends-

About AFS:

As the brainchild of the MENA region’s banking sector, Arab Financial Services (AFS) exists to empower businesses and consumers by exploring, innovating, and investing in superior technologies that help shape the future of financial experiences. A subsidiary of Bank ABC, AFS is owned by 37 banks and financial institutions, and serves over 60 clients in more than 20 countries. Today, we are the region’s leading digital payment solutions provider and Fintech enabler. Regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain, our ground-breaking, end-to-end payment services and solutions span card processing, Merchant Acquiring, Fintech and a state-of-the-art, value-added services suite. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force delivering a rich portfolio of payment solutions including popular digital mobile wallets; market-leading Merchant Acquiring services; Bahrain’s leading digital payroll solution Al Rateb; global Contact Centers and more. Providing the highest quality payments solutions that are trusted by businesses, we have been recognized as the “Best New Payment Solutions for MSME Business Bahrain 2022" by Global Business Magazine, “Leading Payments Innovator Bahrain 2021” by World Business Outlook and “Best Payment Solution Provider Bahrain 2021” by Global Banking & Finance Review.

Visit www.afs.com.bh for more information and join the conversation on LinkedIn.