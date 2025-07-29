Muscat: Arab Financial Services (AFS), the Middle East and Africa’s premier digital payment solutions provider and fintech enabler, today announced a significant expansion of its enduring strategic partnership with Oman Arab Bank (OAB). This expansion reaffirms a shared commitment to pioneering innovation, setting an elevated benchmark for digital banking experiences across Oman.

Extending AFS's proven legacy in processing, this revitalized alliance now advances the collaboration into a new era with the seamless integration of advanced tokenization for global digital wallets. Leveraging AFS's deep expertise, OAB has already proactively deployed tokenization across leading platforms like Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Google Pay, cementing its position at the vanguard of Oman's rapidly evolving digital payments landscape.

Central to this deepened partnership is OAB's strategic foresight in becoming one of the inaugural banks to migrate to AFS’s transformative new digital payments platform. This next-generation solution is meticulously engineered not only for today's dynamic payments landscape but also to future-proof operations, offering unparalleled speed, scalability, and configurability.

Mr. Samer Soliman, CEO of AFS, commented: “The strength of our decades-long partnership with Oman Arab Bank is vividly reflected in this agreement, as is our shared dedication to leading the charge in digital banking innovation. This renewal marks our collective intent to cultivate a new landscape of secure, agile, and supremely customer-centric financial services for the Omani market”.

Adding to this, Mr. Sulaiman Al Harthi, CEO of Oman Arab Bank, stated: "We are committed to embracing innovation that enhances our customer experience and future-proofs our services. We are proud to be among the first banks to launch on AFS’s new digital platform – a move that aligns perfectly with our digital transformation agenda and positions us to lead the market in seamless, secure payment solutions."

This strategic renewal not only solidifies AFS’s leadership in the region's fintech space but also significantly advances Oman Arab Bank’s vision to deliver future-ready digital banking experiences, actively shaping the broader payments landscape across Oman.

About AFS:

Arab Financial Services (AFS) was formed in 1984 to provide payment products, services and expertise to banks and merchant groups and deliver customized payment solutions in an increasingly divergent, disruptive, and dynamic payment ecosystem.

AFS is owned by 37 banks and financial institutions and serves over 60 clients in more than 20 countries across the Middle East and Africa. Today, AFS is the region’s leading digital payment solutions provider and fintech enabler. Regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain and the Central Bank of Egypt and licensed by the Central Bank of UAE, its dedication to innovation has made AFS a driving force in the market offering a rich portfolio of payment solutions including Open Banking Hub, popular digital wallets, market-leading merchant acquisition services, digital payroll solutions and more. Providing the highest quality payments solutions that are trusted by businesses, AFS has offices and data centers in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Arab Republic of Egypt, Sultanate of Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.