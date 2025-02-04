Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain - Arab Financial Services (AFS), the Middle East and Africa region’s leading digital payment solutions provider and fintech enabler, signed a strategic partnership with Nsano, a leading pan-African payment processor and mobile money aggregator headquartered in Accra. This collaboration aims to expand digital payment options across Sub-Saharan Africa by leveraging the combined expertise of both companies.

The partnership will enable Nsano to expand its offerings by integrating AFS’s state-of-the-art card processing services into its existing mobile money infrastructure. Through this agreement, Nsano will provide Visa and Mastercard processing including both issuing and acquiring services to financial institutions and merchants across the region. This collaboration is set to transform the payment ecosystem by connecting mobile money and card payments through the combined technology and expertise of AFS and Nsano.

Mr. Samer Soliman AFS CEO commented: “This collaboration further expands our footprint into Africa, a region with immense potential for growth and innovation in digital payments. By combining our cutting-edge card processing capabilities with Nsano’s expertise in mobile money, we aim to deliver impactful solutions that enhance financial access and convenience for millions of users.”

Nsano CEO Priscila Hazel emphasized the transformative potential of the partnership: “The decision to join forces with AFS was a no-brainer because we are both organizations with a customer-first approach. We are committed to expanding the scope of financial inclusion on the continent by providing solutions that solve customer pain points seamlessly. Partnering with AFS will enable us to extend the reach of digital financial services, empowering financial institutions and merchants to offer robust card and mobile payment options to their customers. Together, we will continue to revolutionize how payments are made and received across Sub-Saharan Africa.”

Nsano’s deep knowledge of the African payment landscape, combined with AFS’s proven track record in card processing and payment solutions, will create an integrated system that nurtures innovation, accessibility, and efficiency for Nsano’s partners across the continent.

The partnership will be a game-changer for electronic payment-enabled businesses across key markets in Sub-Saharan Africa.

-Ends-

AFS Media Relations

Email: pr@afs.com.bh

About AFS:

Arab Financial Services (AFS) was formed in 1984 to provide payment products, services and expertise to banks and merchant groups and deliver customized payment solutions in an increasingly divergent, disruptive, and dynamic payment ecosystem.

AFS is owned by 37 banks and financial institutions and serves over 60 clients in more than 20 countries across the Middle East and Africa. Today, AFS is the region’s leading digital payment solutions provider and fintech enabler. Regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain and the Central Bank of Egypt and licensed by the Central Bank of UAE, its dedication to innovation has made AFS a driving force in the market offering a rich portfolio of payment solutions including Open Banking Hub, popular digital wallets, market-leading merchant acquisition services, digital payroll solutions and more. Providing the highest quality payments solutions that are trusted by businesses, AFS has offices and data centers in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Arab Republic of Egypt, Sultanate of Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

About Nsano:

Nsano is a leading Pan-African Fintech company, established in Ghana in 2013. Over the past decade, Nsano has revolutionized payments evolving from a VAS provider to become one of the continent’s fastest growing technology powerhouses.

With regional offices in Ghana, Zambia, Cote D’Ivoire, Rwanda and the UK, the company's payment processing footprint cuts across over 30 countries. Nsano holds licenses from the Bank of Ghana, and the Central Bank of Zambia.

Email: info@nsano.com

Website:www.nsano.com