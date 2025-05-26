Invites users worldwide to participate in economic development through transparent, token-powered voting

UAE: The Afrik Foundation officially begins the global test phase of its groundbreaking digital platform, Afrik. Designed to revolutionize infrastructure financing, Afrik empowers individuals worldwide to participate in funding renewable energy and technological projects across Africa through a transparent, token-based voting system.

Afrik is the world’s first blockchain-based platform designed to give users a vote in how funds are allocated to green and AI projects across the African continent. Through Afrik, users can vote in real-world projects such as solar energy hubs, agri-tech pilots, and AI data centres. Afrik reimagines how capital flows into Africa, placing decision-making power in the hands of everyday people.

Jean-Marc Bourreau, co-founder of Afrik said: “We believe the next wave of African infrastructure should be designed and decided by African communities themselves. Africa needs alternative financial models that complement traditional institutions to accelerate AI and green energy investment. This test phase is about listening, learning and building the platform in collaboration with the people it’s designed to serve.”

How the Platform Works

Until June 25, 2025, registered users can access the Afrik platform to explore its community-driven voting system, enabling them to vote on a selection of renewable energy and technology projects.

Each participant receives a free test token. The voting is proximity-based designed to reflect Afrik’s core governance model and ensures that those most affected by the projects have a greater say in their development:

Each token equates to one vote globally.

Users located within 10 kilometers of a project receive three votes per token.

Users within 10 to 50 kilometers receive two votes per token.

Participants can track results live and are encouraged to share feedback to help improve the platform through a survey before full launch.

Global Participation Encouraged

Afrik's inclusive model invites participation from individuals worldwide, not just those residing in Africa. Anyone interested in supporting Africa's sustainable development can register and participate in the test phase.

James Saruchera, Afrik co-founder, said: “We’re inviting users to test our platform and help shape a model where Africans can fund African solutions that matter to them. This is a step towards a more equitable and participatory approach to development.”

Launching globally later this year, Afrik is a digital asset platform with a pan-African mission: to accelerate Africa’s digital and green energy revolution. By enabling community and diaspora voices to engage directly with high-profile infrastructure plans, Afrik aims to transform how development is funded on the continent, shifting power from traditional gatekeepers to the people.

To register, please visit https://afrik.info/.

About Afrik

Afrik is a decentralized digital platform designed to unlock Africa’s economic potential by funding AI, renewable energy, and digital infrastructure through borderless, transparent, and decentralized financing. Developed by leading African economists, technologists, and creatives, Afrik aims to drive self-sufficiency, sustainable wealth creation, and financial inclusion.

Official website: https://afrik.info/

Afrik Platform: vote.afrik.info

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-afrik-foundation

X: https://x.com/AfrikFoundation

Telegram: https://t.me/+OQNNy_nChLoxYjA0

For media queries, please contact:

Jola Chudy | jola@jolachudy.net

Sheila Tobias | sheila@jolachudy.net