ABIDJAN, Cote d’Ivoire -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- African Media Agency (AMA), a leading pan-African PR and communications firm with footprint across Africa today announced its partnership with leading news house Smart Africa Media. The partnership aims to share stories of economic development and opportunity on the African continent and in the African diaspora to encourage increased development and investment.

Africa is a rapidly growing region with great opportunity for investment and trade. AMA and Smart Africa Media are committed to telling African success stories with integrity and creativity. Their mission is to present positive and accurate information that promotes positive image building of the African continent, while also working with key stakeholders in all sectors of the economy to promote sustainable development on the continent.

Through this partnership, AMA will supply Smart Africa Media with positive stories about Africa which will be published on the news site. Smart Africa Media is a fast-growing pan-African online multimedia convergence platform whose purpose is to publish and amplify pro-development and success stories across Africa and the Diaspora to inspire investment and development, with a focus on business and the economy. It has an online audience of over 120,000 monthly readers and growing.

"The main reason why the Smart Africa Media has chosen to partner with the African Media Agency is because of its brilliant business concept that's successful being executed by a young and vibrant team that's consistently delivering quality content for the Africa and Diaspora audience - the very market niche that we are serving” said Elvis Mboya, Founder and Managing Editor of the Smart Africa Media. "And, because our audience in the Diaspora continue to grow significantly, more especially in the United States and Canada, our partnership could have not come at a better time since the African Media Agency is headquartered in New York City, the seat of Diaspora business community and an entry point into North American market" he added.

AMA's strategic communications approach to African business and investment opportunities is grounded in the belief that good stories have the power to change perceptions and to create opportunities for economic development.

“We are excited about our new partnership with Smart Africa Media as it is yet another step towards sharing positive stories about Africa that will contribute to changing perceptions across the globe into a more informed narrative. Smart Africa Media is a go-to source for many who seek innovative coverage about the African continent, and we know our clients will benefit from this partnership’s ability to share their stories in new ways” said Eloine Barry, Founder & CEO of AMA. “As a leading PR agency, we are committed to ensuring that we provide content that is relevant and allows people to discover new opportunities in order to support the shift of narratives while encouraging investment on the continent,” she added.

Africa is an exciting land of opportunity, with tremendous economic potential as a growing continent. AMA and Smart Africa Media will help to keep this potential on the map, without any bias.

African Media Agency (AMA) is an integrated communications agency that unifies PR, creative services, and digital marketing to create strategic, content-rich communications campaigns that inspire action and build value. With footprint across Africa, we understand the dynamic of the African newsrooms, the challenges that journalists are going through, what makes a story interesting and the different style and editorial culture within the continent.

