Dubai, United Arab Emirates – AfricAI has signed a multi-year exclusive distribution and deployment agreement with Micropolis Robotics, granting AfricAI sole and exclusive rights to commercialise, deploy, and scale Micropolis’s advanced robotics platforms across Africa, marking one of the most consequential robotics market entries on the continent to date.

Under the agreement, Micropolis Robotics appoints AfricAI as its exclusive continental partner, prohibiting direct sales, alternative distributors, or third-party agents operating within the territory. The agreement establishes AfricAI as the primary execution, localisation, and go-to-market platform for intelligent robotics across African industrial, security, logistics, and infrastructure sectors.

This exclusive mandate positions AfricAI as the gateway for advanced autonomous systems entering African markets, ensuring regulatory compliance, local capacity building, and sovereign control over deployment frameworks. The partnership moves beyond software- based artificial intelligence into the realm of physical AI — intelligent machines capable of operating in complex, real-world African environments.

“This is not a collaboration — it is a market-shaping mandate,” said Fareed Aljawhari, CEO of Micropolis Robotics. “AfricAI now represents the exclusive gateway through which Micropolis technologies enter Africa. Their sovereign AI vision, operational reach, and regulatory fluency make them the only partner capable of executing at a continental scale.

The agreement enables AfricAI to integrate Micropolis’s autonomous robotics systems with AfricAI’s sovereign AI stack, enabling AI-driven security and surveillance platforms, robotics-enabled logistics and port operations, industrial automation, smart infrastructure, and municipal robotics tailored to African operating conditions.

Embedded within the agreement are long-term performance-linked expansion rights, automatic renewals, and a structured localisation framework designed to anchor robotics deployment, workforce training, and skills transfer within Africa.

HRH Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim, Executive Chairman of AfricAI, stated: “Africa does not need imported automation — it needs sovereign, context-aware intelligent systems. This exclusive mandate allows AfricAI to industrialise robotics deployment at scale while retaining control, compliance, and value creation on the continent.”

Initial deployments will commence in security, smart infrastructure, and logistics, with phased expansion across multiple African states as part of AfricAI’s broader continental AI, data, and intelligent infrastructure strategy.

Industry analysts note that the agreement positions AfricAI as one of the first exclusive robotics gatekeepers on the continent, enabling Africa to leapfrog legacy industrialisation pathways through the deployment of autonomous, AI-driven physical infrastructure.

Both companies reaffirmed their commitment to responsible innovation, ESG compliance, and the development of sustainable robotics ecosystems that enhance productivity, security, and economic resilience across Africa.

About Micropolis Robotics

Micropolis Robotics designs and manufactures advanced autonomous robotic systems for security, industrial, and commercial applications, combining precision engineering with next-generation autonomy and control systems.

www.micropolis.ai

About AfricAI

AfricAI is a pan-African artificial intelligence and emerging-technology platform focused on sovereign AI infrastructure, intelligent automation, and continent-scale deployment of advanced technologies across public and private sectors.

www.Africai.ai

Contact:

Rebecca King

Next Digital Communications Director

rebecca@africai.ai