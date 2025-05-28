CAIRO, Egypt/ -- African Export-Import Bank’s (Afreximbank) (www.Afreximbank.com) Advisory and Capital Markets (ACMA) department has been appointed and mandated as the exclusive financial advisor to raise capital for the US$1.7-billion Suiso Project, a transformative coal-to-fertiliser facility to be developed in Kriel, Mpumalanga Province, in South Africa.

As financial advisor, ACMA’s role will involve leveraging its network and expertise to structure and mobilise the capital required for the project’s execution.

The Suiso Project, which aims to promote sustainable agriculture, will use cutting-edge fertiliser technology, such as air products gasification, and is expected to enhance the food security situation in the region. Sponsored by a consortium of leading energy and industrial companies committed to sustainable development and economic growth in the region, the project represents a significant investment in South Africa’s industrial agriculture sector aimed at reducing dependency on imported fertilisers.

This appointment is a reflection of the increasing recognition of Afreximbank’s capacity and commitment to supporting large-scale projects with the potential to drive industrialisation and economic development across Africa.

Suiso was formed recently to focus on the manufacture of ammonia and fertiliser, using a fossil-fuel gasification process. It intends to build a more resilient and sustainable fertiliser and agricultural market across Sub-Saharan Africa with more efficient fertiliser application rates and a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. Suiso plans to establish a blue ammonia production facility with a capacity of 2,200 tonnes per day (TPD). This facility will produce approximately 2,600 TPD of Urea, 1,600 TPD of Ammonium Nitrate (TAN), and a low-density Ammonium Nitrate using prilling technology, with any excess ammonia being sold in bulk.

About Afreximbank:

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra- and extra-African trade. For over 30 years, the Bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa's trade, accelerating industrialisation and intra-regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa. A stalwart supporter of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Afreximbank has launched a Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) that was adopted by the African Union (AU) as the payment and settlement platform to underpin the implementation of the AfCFTA. Working with the AfCFTA Secretariat and the AU, the Bank has set up a US$10 billion Adjustment Fund to support countries effectively participating in the AfCFTA. At the end of December 2024, Afreximbank's total assets and contingencies stood at over US$40.1 billion, and its shareholder funds amounted to US$7.2 billion. Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by GCR (international scale) (A), Moody's (Baa1), China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co., Ltd (CCXI) (AAA), Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (A-) and Fitch (BBB). Afreximbank has evolved into a group entity comprising the Bank, its equity impact fund subsidiary called the Fund for Export Development Africa (FEDA), and its insurance management subsidiary, AfrexInsure (together, "the Group"). The Bank is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt.

For more information, visit: www.Afreximbank.com

