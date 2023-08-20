Lagos, Nigeria: AF-CIX, an interconnect platform hosted in Rack Centre aimed at boosting internet speed and improving network performance for Internet Service Providers, Content Delivery Networks, Cloud Providers and Enterprises in Nigeria, is sponsoring the 2023 African Peering and Interconnection Forum (AfPIF) in Ghana. The event is scheduled for 22 - 24 August 2023 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, Ghana. Stakeholders from the global data and connectivity industry will grace the Forum.

AfPIF is an a unique annual conference that aims to promotes the development of national and cross-border interconnection in Africa and offers offering the African technical community a unique opportunity to showcase interconnection challenges and opportunities. It focuses on Internet interconnection dynamics, content distribution, and transit obstacles at local and regional levels.

The annual event aims to encourage peering and networking opportunities by offering a Forum where key stakeholders - infrastructure and service providers, IXPs, regulators, and policymakers - can interact in a casual yet professional setting, exchanging their experiences and gaining insights from industry experts.

Speaking on the support of AF-CIX for the Forum, the Head of Peering and Exchange Platforms, Obinna Adumike, said, "We are proud to be a silver sponsor for the 2023 African Peering and Interconnection Forum (AfPIF) billed to hold in Ghana.

The decision to sponsor the event aligns with our business objective of supporting the growth of interconnection in Africa. We are committed to driving traffic localization, cost efficiency, resiliency and security for our networks and enterprise businesses. As we all know, today's world largely depends on interconnectivity".

According to him, "AF-CIX provides a platform for peering interconnection services between service providers, cloud and content providers, Content Delivery Networks and Enterprise business. Beyond traffic growth and localization, we provide the enablement for next level digital adoption, low latency cloud adoption and functional traffic engineering for Participants. With the interconnect platform, participants including enterprises would enjoy the largest aggregation of cloud, content, and network service providers. The platform was launched in March 2023 and already has over 20 Participants".

AF-CIX, hosted in Rack Centre- as part of innovations to support the growth of the Internet in Africa through effective and functional traffic localization, cost-effectiveness, resiliency, enterprise digitization acceleration, and community support, among other reasons- is specifically designed to complement the role of Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria by providing a redundant path for local traffic exchange and a robust Interconnect Exchange.

About AF-CIX

AF-CIX is an African Interconnect Exchange founded by Africans with technical enablement by DE-CIX and hosted in Rack Centre to support the growth of the internet in Africa through effective and functional traffic localization, latency drop and reduced network cost. It will support accelerating enterprise digitization and cloud adoption.

The exchange platform improves network performance by reducing the number of network hops that Internet traffic needs to take connecting ISPs and content providers directly, making the Internet faster and more responsive for users.

For more information, visit www.af-cix.net

