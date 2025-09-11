Dubai, UAE / Kuwait City, Kuwait: Alternative Energy Projects Co. (AEPCo), a leading renewable energy developer with a project portfolio totaling 650 MW across over 20 installations in the MENA region, and Dubai-based carbon and ESG advisory firm elementsix have announced a landmark partnership to accelerate corporate decarbonization in the Gulf and broader MENA region. This integrated solution enables companies to measure their carbon footprint, define reduction strategies, and deploy actionable clean energy solutions under one umbrella.

With Kuwait’s Capital Markets Authority and the UAE’s Federal Decree-Law No. 11 introducing binding corporate climate disclosure rules within the next 12–18 months, many Gulf companies face a complex and fragmented path to compliance. The urgency is amplified by the Gulf’s accelerating clean energy transition: GCC countries are on track to deploy 40 GW of utility-scale solar capacity by 2030 according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), and the broader MENA region is expected to add 62 GW over the next five years, with solar comprising more than 85% of that growth1.

The AEPCo–elementsix solution fills this critical gap by combining elementsix’s expertise in carbon accounting and ESG strategy with AEPCo’s project development, execution and financing strength. Together, they deliver high-impact solutions, from solar farms and wind energy deployment to energy efficiency upgrades and emissions tracking.

"We're empowering corporate leaders to publicly commit to net zero strategies backed by tangible, bottom-line benefits," said Dr. Raed B’kayrat, Chief Development Officer at AEPCo. "Beyond emissions cuts, our projects catalyze job creation and economic transformation across sectors."

The partnership offers:

Full-cycle carbon footprint analysis and reduction planning

Development of clean energy assets tailored to corporate targets

Access to global carbon markets and renewable energy certificates

Strategic ESG alignment for investor confidence and regulatory readiness

"Voluntary climate action is no longer optional in the Gulf," added Amer Arafat, Co-Founder of elementsix. " Companies that lead today will secure tomorrow’s market share, investor confidence, and policy advantages."

AEPCo’s extensive regional footprint across oil & gas, finance, real estate, and heavy industry gives elementsix immediate access to high-impact emissions sources. This positions the model to deliver scalable climate solutions in record time.

"The Gulf is setting the global standard for sustainability integration," said Dahlia Haleem, Co-Founder of elementsix. "Our partnership turns this vision into competitive advantage and resilience."

The solution is now live across AEPCo markets, giving early movers access to prime renewable energy resources, favorable financing, and strategic positioning in a rapidly evolving policy environment.

About AEPCo

Alternative Energy Projects Co. (AEPCo) is Kuwait’s leading renewable energy developer, offering turnkey EPC services, project financing, asset management and strategic consultancy for clean energy systems across the MENA region.

www.aepcenergy.com

info@aepc.energy

About elementsix

elementsix is a Dubai-based ESG and carbon advisory firm helping organizations build net-zero roadmaps, navigate regulatory frameworks, and tap into global environmental markets.

info@element6.cc

www.element6.cc