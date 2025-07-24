Located directly on Saadiyat Island’s pristine beach and within the award-winning Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, the eight-bedroom mansion features a private car gallery, a golf simulator, an in-house cinema, and sophisticated wellness and fitness suites

The milestone transaction follows the sale of a penthouse at Nobu Residences Abu Dhabi for AED 137 million in 2024

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Aldar announced today the record-breaking sale of an eight-bedroom ultra-luxury mansion in Faya Al Saadiyat—an exclusive beachfront community located on one of the last remaining villa plots on Saadiyat Island—for AED 400 million, making it the most valued home ever sold in Abu Dhabi.

The sale reflects the sustained growth of Abu Dhabi’s luxury real estate market, driven by strong demand from high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), long-term residents, and international investors. It follows the AED 137 million sale of Aldar’s Nobu Residences Abu Dhabi penthouse on Saadiyat Island.

With Abu Dhabi’s population surpassing four million, Saadiyat Island has established itself as the most sought-after destination in the emirate. In H1 2025, Aldar recorded AED 5 billion in sales on Saadiyat Island, reflecting exceptional interest from local and international buyers. Expatriates accounted for 86% of buyers, including 46% residents and 40% non-residents, with the top nationalities comprising Russia, France, United Kingdom, China and United States.

Located directly on Saadiyat Island’s pristine beach and within the award-winning Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, the Faya Al Saadiyat mansion offers the highest standards of luxury and the largest allocation of space on the island, spanning 6,561 sqm. This signature ultra-luxury residence blends architectural sophistication with complete privacy and uninterrupted 360-degree views of water and greenery.

Jonathan Emery, Chief Executive Officer at Aldar Development, said: “This record transaction at Faya Al Saadiyat sets a new benchmark for luxury real estate in Abu Dhabi and underscores the strong demand for ultra-premium, beachfront homes in the emirate. Recognised as the crown jewel of Abu Dhabi’s luxury real estate, Saadiyat Island continues to attract homebuyers and investors from around the world. This sustained momentum reflects the success of Abu Dhabi’s long-term vision, enabled by progressive government policies, long-term residency initiatives, and strategic investment in infrastructure, culture, and entertainment.”

Ghazi Saeed Al Ateibi, Executive Director Real Estate Transactions Sector at ADREC, said: “Abu Dhabi is recognized as a world leading destination for global real estate investments, driven by growing trust in a market that is well-regulated, transparent, and investor-friendly. At ADREC, our role is to safeguard this ecosystem by upholding strong governance, regulatory oversight, and seamless processes across the sector. Transactions of this scale reflect the strength of a maturing market and the effectiveness of a regulatory framework we’ve put in place designed to support and attract responsible, high-value investment.”

Behind the striking contemporary façade, the mansion redefines bespoke living with a collection of world-class amenities, including a private car gallery, a golf simulator, an in-house cinema, and sophisticated wellness and fitness suites, alongside direct access to one of the UAE’s most desirable beaches.

Faya Al Saadiyat is thoughtfully designed by the globally acclaimed 1508 London Interior Design Studio—renowned for crafting the interiors of The OWO Residences by Raffles, part of the iconic transformation of London’s historic Old War Office—and Nordic Office Architects, a homegrown design studio known for reshaping regional skylines with globally informed design.

The design draws inspiration from Saadiyat Island’s natural beauty and distinctive wildlife, combining indigenous materials with minimalist aesthetics and expansive open-plan layouts. This architectural masterpiece features Italian-made kitchens and wardrobes, bespoke joinery, and state-of-the-art appliances. Outdoors, a private beachfront pool anchors expansive living and recreational areas, framing serene views of the surrounding golf course and the pristine shores of Saadiyat Beach.

Faya Al Saadiyat is an exclusive luxury gated community of 21 super-luxury homes, including two eight-bedroom mansions and 19 six- to seven- bedroom villas, scheduled for completion in 2028. Residents enjoy seamless access to Saadiyat Cultural District, home to world-renowned institutions such as the Louvre Abu Dhabi, teamLab Phenomena, and the upcoming Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, as well as a curated mix of premium hospitality, retail, and dining offerings, including the highly anticipated Saadiyat Grove.

The development is targeting the Estidama 3 Pearl rating and Fitwel certification, with sustainability embedded across the masterplan through features that promote energy efficiency, water conservation, reduced carbon emissions, and enhanced resident well-being.

About Aldar

Aldar is the leading real estate developer, manager, and investor in Abu Dhabi, with a growing presence across the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East North Africa, and Europe.

The company has two core business segments, Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of a 62 million sqm strategic landbank, creating integrated and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah's most desirable destinations. The delivery of Aldar's developments is managed by Aldar Projects, which is also a key partner of the Abu Dhabi government in delivering housing and infrastructure projects across the UAE's capital. Internationally, Aldar Development wholly owns UK real estate developer London Square, as well as a majority stake in leading Egyptian real estate development company, SODIC.

Aldar Investment houses a core asset management business comprising a portfolio of more than AED 46 billion worth of investment grade and income-generating real estate assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, logistics, and hospitality segments. It manages four core platforms: Aldar Investment Properties, Aldar Hospitality, Aldar Education, and Aldar Estates.

For more information on Aldar please visit www.aldar.com