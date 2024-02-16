From June 2022 to mid-February 2024, sales of real estate properties through the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department's (ADJD) Auction App have exceeded AED 3.4 billion after 333 properties were put up for sale since the launch of this smart application, which is dedicated to auctioning seized properties and allows direct remote bidding.

In detail, the statistics of the Auction App show that since its inaugural launch, 333 properties worth 3,401,835,871 dirhams, 1013 vehicles valued at 78,277,025 dirhams, jewellery worth 232,720 dirhams, and 1,784 movable properties totalling 129,429,625 dirhams, have been sold.

In this regard, His Excellency Counselor Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of the Judicial Department said that the smart auction application has resulted in a qualitative leap in facilitating and accelerating the bidding process for seized property in judicial cases, thus ensuring prompt recovery by the claimants of their rights, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, towards developing a judicial system that delivers an accomplished justice and enhances the competitive position of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi on the global stage.

Mr. Alabri explained that the Auction App allows easy sign-up and deposit of funds by bidders inside and outside the UAE, as well as access to the details of the property seized in enforcement cases, be it real estate, vehicles, distinguished car number plates, and various movables, while offering innovative options to bid remotely and complete the procedures through easy steps according to the specified legal controls.

He pointed out that organising auctions through the application with full supervision by professionals from the Judicial Department to complete the sale process of the various types of seizures in enforcement of the court decisions handed down, aims to secure the highest levels of transparency, clarity and neutrality, and to provide adequate guarantees to protect the rights of all parties to the proceedings.