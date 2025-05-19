In collaboration with the Saudi Ministry of Sport, this iconic project will further advance the Kingdom’s sporting ambitions ahead of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 and 2034 FIFA World Cup

DALLAS – AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the trusted global infrastructure leader, today announced its continued collaboration with the Saudi Ministry of Sport for site supervision consultancy services at the iconic King Fahd Sport City in Riyadh. This partnership comes as Saudi Arabia prepares to host two major international tournaments: the AFC Asian Cup 2027 and the 2034 FIFA World Cup™. AECOM will oversee the transformation of the stadium into a premier venue.

“As Saudi Arabia accelerates towards the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, we’re proud to deepen our collaboration with the Ministry of Sport on this iconic project,” said Lara Poloni, AECOM’s president. “Around the world, strategic investments in infrastructure are driving growth and resilience, and this transformation reflects how sport can be a powerful catalyst for creating opportunity and improving communities.”

Known as the “Pearl of Stadiums,” the stadium has been a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s sports culture since its opening in 1987. Drawing from its extensive global experience in sports infrastructure, AECOM will guide the enhancement to meet FIFA’s rigorous standards, ensuring the stadium’s readiness for prestigious international events. These upgrades will further solidify its position as a premier sports venue, aligned with the Kingdom’s growing sports ambitions and the broader goals of Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which is harnessing sports to drive economic growth, enhance quality of life, and strengthen communities.

“Our collaboration with the Ministry of Sport highlights AECOM’s commitment to delivering world-class infrastructure,” said Hamed Zaghw, chief executive of AECOM’s Middle East and Africa region. “By leveraging our expertise from major international events like the 2022 Qatar World Cup™, the 2012 global sporting event in London and 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa™, combined with AECOM Hunt’s construction management experience on some of the world’s most renowned sports facilities, we are proud to contribute to transforming the King Fahd Sports City into a global benchmark.”

AECOM Hunt will serve as a key consulting partner in the stadium’s transformation and brings extensive expertise managing the construction of sports and entertainment venues across the United States, including the Intuit Dome, Lucas Oil Stadium, Mercedes Benz Stadium and SoFi Stadium. With over 125 stadium projects in their portfolio, AECOM Hunt will provide unique insights to support a successful delivery of this landmark stadium.

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is the global infrastructure leader, committed to delivering a better world. As a trusted professional services firm powered by deep technical abilities, we solve our clients’ complex challenges in water, environment, energy, transportation and buildings. Our teams’ partner with public- and private-sector clients to create innovative, sustainable and resilient solutions throughout the project lifecycle – from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm that had revenue of $16.1 billion in fiscal year 2024. Learn more at aecom.com.