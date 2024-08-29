Globally trusted infrastructure consulting firm AECOM has used the latest digital tools to fast-track the final design of the new R45 link between the N7 and R46 at Malmesbury for the Department of Infrastructure in the Western Cape. “The advanced design process commenced in 2022. Our full suite of digital tools played a major role in getting the project up to speed,” explains Nabeel Omar, Technical Director: Highways and Transportation Lead, Western Cape.

AECOM deployed a full 3D model to optimise quantities and ensure accurate construction cost estimates, which has rolled over into the project management of the actual construction to ensure what was designed is built accordingly.

“The project has the hallmarks of any typical complex engineering project with various interfaces,” comments Danie du Plessis, Technical Director, Highway Geometry. Challenges included the topography, the relocation of fibre and telecoms lines, power transmission lines and pylons, plus the fact that the project crosses the major water source for the town of Malmesbury, which necessitated additional protection measures.

The project has been a major testament to AECOM’s digital capabilities. “That is exactly what our client required, as it had a specific budget and timeframe. Given our capacity and expertise to complete such complex works, we were ultimately the consultant selected for the project,” highlights Omar.

A critical infrastructure project for the Western Cape, it forms part of a larger 170 km road network between the Port of Saldanha in the West and the N1 and N2 in the East. The so-called Malmesbury Bypass falls under the Strategic Integrated Project 5 of the National Infrastructure Plan 2050, the Saldanha-Northern Cape Development Corridor.

The Port of Saldanha was identified as a national growth point in terms of the government’s then adopted infrastructure plan. To support and initiate this growth, both national and provincial governments are making significant investments to expand the port and establish an Industrial Development Zone.

The East-West link has long been in the planning stages, with AECOM subsequently working on additional sections, reveals Omar. The N2 is the major route for freight transport between South Africa and Mozambique and the N7 to Namibia. “It is also crucial for the successful operation and capacity of provincial roads in general in the region, as previously freight traffic had to pass directly through Malmesbury, hence the need for the bypass,” says du Plessis.

The new Malmesbury Bypass, a 6.7 km Greenfield link, consists of 2 x 3.7 m wide lanes and 2 x 2.4 m surfaced shoulders. It includes two road-over-road underpass bridges, a river bridge, a bridge spanning an environmentally sensitive wetland and an interchange bridge. Various stormwater structures are included given the recent flooding and to ensure resilient future-proof infrastructure, and an agricultural underpass for access for a landowner.

The project is anticipated to generate about 45 000 worker person days and over 290 work opportunities. About 25% of the project budget is being allocated to local service providers, either in the designated area or the broader Western Cape, as well as 60 work packages for the upliftment and empowerment of local subcontractors. “There is a significant social investment in upskilling and training the local communities,” notes Omar.

This includes awarding works packages to up-and-coming local subcontractors and training being provided by the main contractor and the site team to assist these subcontractors to achieve their CIDB grading. AECOM has a Community Liaison Officer on-site while the municipality maintains a database of eligible subcontractors.

The training ranges from financial management to scarce skills like carpentry or scaffolding erection to ensure future work opportunities. “It is sustainable, and not just for the duration of the project. It must generate meaningful employment in the long term,” adds Omar.

Health and safety are key, with audits being conducted regularly and AECOM’s Lifeguard and IndustrySafe safety management software being used to track any issues, which are resolved within 20 to 30 minutes. “We also have professional engineers on standby to address any queries quickly and efficiently. To date, there have been no major issues or incidents on what is essentially quite a fast-track project,” says du Plessis.

The timeline to date has been preliminary, with detail design commencing in January 2022 and a hard deadline for the latter by end May 2022. AECOM achieved this successfully, with the project going out to tender in October 2022. H&I Construction was appointed for the construction works, starting in May 2023 and expected to be completed by November 2026.

-Ends-

About AECOM

AECOM is the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, new energy, and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivalled technical and digital expertise, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $14.4 billion in fiscal year 2023. See how we are delivering sustainable legacies for generations to come at aecom.com and @AECOM.

AECOM Contact

Lucy McLane

Communications Manager, Strategy & Growth, Middle East & Africa

Email: lucy.mclane@aecom.com

Website: www.aecom.com

Media Contact

Thobile Ndlovu

Account Executive

NGAGE Public Relations

Email: thobile@ngage.co.za

Web: www.ngage.co.za