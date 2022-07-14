AECB introduces authenticated login credentials to improve customer experiences using a fast & secure method

Dubai, UAE: Al Etihad Credit Bureau (AECB) is reaffirming its commitment to support individuals and companies in making informed decisions through customer-centric products. AECB has integrated with UAE Pass in order to ease the customer registration process on its Credit Report App and enable fast authentication to access an individual’s credit report.

Marwan Ahmad Lutfi, CEO of Al Etihad Credit Bureau (AECB) said: “AECB credit reports and scores are now extensively used in our day to day lives within entities that extend any form of credit or enable payment through instalments. It is therefore essential that individuals regularly review and maintain a healthy credit history and now that process of registration to access your credit report has been simplified in a single electronic login for the millions registered and authenticated on UAE Pass.”

The single identity will allow authenticated UAE Pass users to register and purchase their credit report on the AECB Credit Report app without the extra steps required to authenticate one’s identity.

UAE Pass is the only secure national digital identity for citizens and residents, enabling them to access many online services across various sectors, through seamless App log-ins.

For more information, please visit www.aecb.ae

About Al Etihad Credit Bureau

Al Etihad Credit Bureau is a Public Joint Stock Company wholly owned by the UAE Federal Government. The company was established as per UAE Federal Law No. (6) of 2010 concerning Credit Information and its amendments in Federal Decree Law No. (8) of 2020. Al Etihad Credit Bureau is mandated to collect credit information on individuals and companies from financial and non-financial institutions in the UAE. The information is requested, aggregated, stored, analysed, and then produced and distributed through a variety of credit-related products. For more information visit www.aecb.gov.ae or download the AECB app available in App Store and Google Play.