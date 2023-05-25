AE Media production announced its cooperation with Ebny Development company, in new projects that are the first of their kind in Upper Egypt in New Sohag City, targeting to achieve more spread and diversity within its projects that AE Media production operates in Egypt.



Dr. Abdel Rahman Essam Arafa, Chairman of AE Media Production, said that cooperation with Ebny Development Company started since 7 years, through which the company succeeded in implementing various and distinguished works in Ebny’s projects inside and outside Cairo, pointing that continous cooperation during this long period reflects a full understanding of the company's needs and aligning with the current development with confidence in its works.



He added that the new cooperation includes implementation of publicity films and advertisements, and the production of documentaries in 3 new projects implemented by Ebny Development Company in Upper Egypt, and the start will be in "Greeny Avenue" project in New Sohag city, which is regarded as the first smart compound in Upper Egypt, besides "Vodafone" will be responsible for offering the latest integrated technology services needed for smart cities in the project.



The company is also implementing Azalea project in Upper Egypt, which includes a commercial hub, and will be a destination for clients looking for a distinct joyful experience.



He noted that there is full cooperation with Ebny Development Company in all its projects inside Cairo, which vary between residential and commercial ones, and adds to the precedent business portfolio and cumulative experience of his company, besides heading to Upper Egypt aligns with the state's plan for comprehensive and sustainable development.



He showed that working on a new project in Upper Egypt enables the company to show the volume of urban development that Upper Egypt is witnessing, and the volume of real estate projects that companies are currently developing to be part of the state's plan for the development in the Upper Egypt, explaining that working among the state development plan is part of the responsibility of all companies in all economic sectors, especially advertising.



He assured that AE Media production participates in all the projects details it is working on and implementing, starting form the site, the project activity, design, filming, and the publicity provided to ensure the success of projects and delivering them to clients in the best way, in addition to that, his company also implements documentaries for projects, which are located in different locations in the new cities.