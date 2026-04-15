Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Adyen, the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Careem Pay, the digital payments platform within the Careem app.

Building on a long-standing relationship for more than 8 years, Adyen will support Careem Pay as it scales its fast-growing remittance service in the UAE offering customers international money transfers to Europe, the Middle East, South Asia and beyond. Through this partnership, Adyen will deliver an integrated payments infrastructure designed to enhance the performance, trust and resilience of Careem Pay’s offerings and support its sustainable, long-term growth.

Foremost to this, Adyen will enable unified settlement and streamlined reporting through a single, consolidated framework – enhancing operational efficiency while improving transparency across transactions. Beyond this centralized capability, the partnership will also support the optimization of the payments performance by boosting conversion and authorization rates all underpinned by a secure and resilient payments foundation built with flexibility and scalability in mind.

“Careem Pay is a strategic growth area for Careem and supporting it is a natural step forward in our partnership,” said Daumantas Grigaravicius, Head of Middle East, Adyen. “As remittances in the UAE continue to shift from physical to digital channels, our single platform helps reduce operational complexity, while delivering smooth, reliable payment experiences that strengthen long-term customer relationships and support Careem Pay’s continued expansion.”

Mohammad El Saadi, Vice President, Careem Pay, said: “At Careem Pay, our mission is to simplify financial services and provide a fairer, more transparent way for people to manage their money. We recognize that we operate in an incredibly innovative and competitive ecosystem here in the UAE, which pushes us to keep improving every day. By deepening our partnership with Adyen, we’re ensuring our remittance service stays fast and reliable as we expand globally. We know our customers trust us with what matters most – supporting their families, so we’re committed to keeping every transfer easy, affordable and seamless.”

Careem Pay currently enables international transfers from the UAE to 35+ countries through the Careem app, and the service is provided in partnership with Lulu Exchange, licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE.