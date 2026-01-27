Reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading regional hub for ETFs and global investments

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group, the region’s largest and most active exchange traded fund (ETF) market in the region, marked the UAE’s first financial instrument listing of 2026 with the debut of the Boreas S&P Absolute Luxury UCITS ETF, underscoring the continued momentum of the country’s expanding ETF ecosystem.

The listing reflects ADX’s commitment to broadening access to innovative investment products and providing its growing investor base with access to specialized global investment themes, including the long-term growth of the global luxury sector. As the first luxury-focused ETF in the region and the 21st ETF listed on ADX, it reinforces Abu Dhabi’s standing as the Middle East’s most active and diversified ETF market.

The ETF was listed following an initial offering period (IOP) held from 15 to 21 January, during which investors subscribed to fund units. Unlike a traditional IPO, IOP allocations generally reflect investor demand, subject to market conditions.

Developed by Abu Dhabi-based global investment management firm Lunate, the ETF provides exposure to 32 companies benefiting from structural growth drivers, such as rising global wealth and increasing demand for premium travel and lifestyle experiences. The fund tracks the S&P Europe Luxury 35/20 Capped Index, representing a total market capitalization of 5.2 trillion dirhams.

Holdings include global luxury brands such as LVMH (Louis Vuitton, Dior, Fendi, TAG Heuer), Richemont (Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Montblanc), Hèrmes, Ferrari and L’Oréal, spanning fashion, jewelry, hospitality, and automotive sectors.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group, said: “Marking the UAE’s first public offering and listing of a financial instrument in the UAE for 2026, Lunate’s luxury-focused ETF introduces a new investment theme to Abu Dhabi and the wider region. With 21 ETFs now listed and a growing product suite, we continue to expand our product offering through strong partnerships and world-class products, supporting portfolio diversification and income generation while reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s transition to a knowledge and investment-driven economy.”

Sherif Salem, Partner & Head of Public Markets at Lunate, said: “We are excited to list our third thematic ETF on the ADX, demonstrating our commitment to delivering compelling investment opportunities for investors in the UAE. Our Boreas range is designed to capture themes with attractive long-term growth potential supported by emerging global megatrends. The Boreas S&P Absolute Luxury UCITS ETF enables investors to benefit from the significant growth in global wealth, which is expected to galvanize demand for luxury from a new category of consumers.”

ETFs continue to showcase significant potential to generate consistent returns and foster long-term wealth creation. This trend also played out on the ADX, where ETF market capitalization reached 33 billion dirhams at the end of 2025, almost a forty-fold increase from the same period in 2024.

About Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX)

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX was established on November 15, 2000, by Local Law No. (3) Of 2000, the provisions of which vest the market with a legal entity of autonomous status, independent finance and management. The Law also provides ADX with the necessary supervisory and executive powers to exercise its functions. On March 17, 2020, ADX was converted from a “Public Entity” to a “Public Joint Stock Company PJSC” pursuant to law No. (8) of 2020. ADX is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

ADX is a market for trading securities, including shares issued by public joint stock companies, bonds issued by governments or corporations, exchange traded funds, and any other financial instruments approved by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). ADX is the second largest market in the Arab region and its strategy of providing stable financial performance with diversified sources of incomes is aligned with the guiding principles of the UAE “Towards the next 50” agenda. The national plan charts out the UAE’s strategic development scheme which aims to build a sustainable, diversified and high value-added economy that positively contributes to transition to a new global sustainable development paradigm.

