Abu Dhabi – eToro, the trading and investing platform, has added stocks listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) to its platform. The launch follows an agreement signed last year between ADX and eToro, aimed at broadening investor access to the UAE’s stock market.

eToro’s global community can now invest in over 30 companies listed on the ADX, gaining exposure to a diverse range of sectors, including energy, real estate, banking, finance, technology, and healthcare. The ADX-listed companies have a combined market capitalization exceeding USD 700 billion(1), reflecting the exchange’s significance as a growing financial hub.

“We are excited to enable our global users to diversify their portfolios with access to leading companies in the UAE, while also empowering local investors to invest in businesses they know and trust. The first batch of stocks we are adding to our platform represents approximately $713 billion in market cap, covering nearly 88% of the exchange’s total market cap of $818 billion(2),” explained George Naddaf, Managing Director MENA, eToro. “We look forward to working closely with ADX to drive retail participation and educate investors on the opportunities within the ever growing UAE market.”

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADX, added: “We are thrilled that more than 30 of ADX listed companies are included on the eToro platform and millions of investors around the globe now have seamless access to leading ADX-listed companies. Our partnership with eToro is an extension of ADX’s ongoing efforts to enhance market accessibility and widen investors’ participation in Abu Dhabi’s capital market. The selected list of ADX companies, representing 88% of the exchange’s market capitalization, spans across diverse key sectors including energy, finance, technology, healthcare, and real estate. ADX will continue to collaborate with like-minded partners and introduce innovative initiatives to boost its market liquidity and uphold Abu Dhabi’s role as one of the premier global financial centres and investment hubs. We look forward to furthering our partnership with eToro to strengthen investors’ understanding of and participation in ADX”.

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) reinforced its global and regional standing in 2024, ranking as the 7th largest emerging market exchange(3) with a market capitalization of AED 2.9 trillion (USD 799 billion). In the IPO space, ADX ranked among the top five exchanges globally by IPO proceeds, raising an estimated USD 3.35 billion. It accounted for 27% of total IPO proceeds in the Middle East and 54% within the UAE, further cementing its leadership. The number of listed securities grew to 187 with 28 new listings during the year.

Trading activity on ADX saw significant growth, with total trading value reaching AED 342 billion, a 7% increase from 2023. Net foreign investment surged to AED 24 billion, reflecting strong international interest. Foreign investors accounted for nearly 40% of trading activity, with a trading value of AED 262 billion, while institutional investors contributed to 80% of total trade value. Notably, the derivatives market recorded a 154% increase in trades.

ADX is positioned as one of the top 20 global exchanges and the second-largest exchange in the Middle East region.

Full list of stocks:

Name Ticker Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC ADCB Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC ADIB Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC TAQA Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution PJSC ADNOCDIST ABU DHABI PORTS CO PJSC ADPORTS ADNOC Drilling Company PJSC ADNOCDRILL ADNOC Gas PLC ADNOCGAS ADNOC Logistics & Services ADNOCLS AL Seer Marine Supplies & Equipment Co LLC ASM Aldar Properties PJSC ALDAR Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC ALPHADHABI Americana Restaurants International PLC AMR Apex Investment Company PJSC APEX Borouge PLC BOROUGE Burjeel Holdings PLC BURJEEL Easy Lease Motor Cycle Rental PSC EASYLEASE Emirates Telecommunications Group EAND ESG Emirates Stallions Group PrJSC ESG Eshraq Investments PJSC ESHRAQ First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC FAB Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries PSC JULPHAR International Holding Company PJSC IHC Lulu Retail Holdings PLC LULU Modon Holding PSC MODON Multiply Group PJSC MULTIPLY NMDC Group PJSC NMDC Palms Sports PrJSC PALMS Phoenix Group PLC PHX Presight AI Holding PLC PRESIGHT Pure Health Holding PJSC PUREHEALTH

Notes:

Fees apply. For more information, please visit the eToro’s website here.

(1) Data as of February 12, 2025. Source adx.ae.

(2) Data as of February 12, 2025. Source adx.ae.

(3) Emerging Markets Defined as the countries included in the MSCI Emerging Market Index

