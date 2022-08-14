Riyadh: Advert On Financial Communications, a division of Alshawaf International Company and specialized in offering media and advertising advisory services to the capital markets in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced today that it has signed a partnership agreement with S-Ancial Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a specialist Investor Engagement SaaS Company, along with its fully owned subsidiary S-Ancial Pte. Ltd (Singapore). Signing this agreement, Advert One targets to expand in providing its services to a broad base of listed and pre-IPO companies, in addition to providing a full-fledged comprehensive range of tech-enabled and innovative investor relations solutions to companies across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, leveraging the advanced S-Ancial Investor Relations SaaS platform ExchangeConnect.

The alliance will uniquely combine S-Ancial's AI-enabled IR solutions and Advert One expertise in capital markets communications to help Investor Relations teams overcome the challenges of limited resources, time pressure and budget constraint. S-Ancial’s Investor Relations SaaS Platform ExchangeConnect is uniquely positioned to effectively target and engage global investors for KSA companies. S-Ancial will provide state-of-the-art data analytics and a team of financial analysts to assist Advert One clients in creating and enhancing their end-to-end IR programs, IR documentations, Ownership analysis, Investor Targeting, Roadshows, disclosures enhancement and ESG & Sustainability solutions. With its cloud-based infrastructure, this value-added service is highly efficient, responsive, and professional.

The partnership will comprise a powerful entity that aims at providing high-quality investor relations services that are appreciated by Advert One current and future clients. It will also enable companies, institutions, and major economic groups in the Kingdom to achieve their investment objectives and lay the foundations for them to communicate effectively with their shareholders.

Pradip Seth, Founder, S-Ancial, commented, "We are extremely excited to collaborate with Advert One as we expand our solutions portfolio across the entire KSA region. Advert One is a market leader with rich experience of spanning over 25 years in providing a set of strategic PR services including the development of strategic communication plans that intend to go public through IPOs. We aim to further enhance the offerings through our IR solutions delivered through our ExchangeConnect platform, which are of high quality and provide fast response times."

About S-Ancial Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

S-Ancial Technologies is a US patents holder that specializes in Investor Engagement SaaS that helps companies find fair prices and bring new institutional investors into their IPO process or post-listing Investor Relations program. Its Investor Relations platform, ExchangeConnect automates key analytics such as real time peer group analysis and benchmarking, monitoring global institutional funds flow into equities, Curating a customized investor targeting book, etc. These actionable insights are backed by their experienced investor outreach team that helps corporate clients engage with potential investors. S-Ancial services listed companies across India, South-east Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

About Advert One Communications

Advert One Communications, a division of Alshawaf International Company Ltd., is the leading financial communication consultants for capital markets communications and investor relations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Over 100 listed companies, with a combined market value of 106 billion Saudi riyals, have trusted our professional dedicated services since the foundation in 2005. Their deep IPO communications expertise enable them to fully prepare our clients to achieve maximum benefit from their public listing.

