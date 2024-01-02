Gulf Education with the support of Advanced Media Trading LLC, the leading distributor of professional broadcast and production equipment in MENA, is thrilled to announce the successful completion of the Media Lab Project at the Technology and Career Center (TCC) at Emirates National School. This accomplishment stands as a testament to Advanced Media Trading's and Gulf Educations commitment to nurturing the next generation of media professionals and aligns with the aspirations of TCC whose mission extends beyond conventional academics.

TCC serves as a hub where students refine their skills through practical applications, essential for their future careers. Advanced Media provided TCC with every necessary step to successfully complete the project from consulting on the initial idea to providing guidance through the implementation phase, all the way to offering extensive training. This project serves as an exceptional opportunity for students to understand the workflow of a TV station and enables them to explore the world of audio storytelling, create and record podcasts, and interact within an immersive environment simulating various backgrounds and settings.

Abdelrahman Elalfy, Corporate Sales Manager at Advanced Media Trading, remarked that “Advanced Media is dedicated to complimenting sales and training with practical experiences that empower our clients, especially students who are the future of the dynamic world of media. This project with TCC was an obvious and exciting choice for us. We are very pleased with the results and look forward to expanding this partnership.”

Despite being established in 2018, Gulf Education holds over 70 years of collective experience in education and recruitment. With its main offices in Abu Dhabi and a global network of representatives, Gulf Education excels in finding teachers for various educational levels across the UAE, Middle East, and South-East Asia. Most importantly, Gulf Education played a pivotal role in activating and supporting this project successfully. “Through the successful completion of the Media Lab Project at the TCC, our collaboration with Advanced Media Trading embodies our shared commitment to empower the next generation of media professionals. Together, we are paving the way for innovative and captivating content creation, nurturing talents that will shape the future of media across all channels,” commented Eoin Bolger, Managing Director of Gulf Education.

The collaborative efforts of Advanced Media and Gulf Education are directed towards the encouragement and betterment of the future generation and creation of innovative and captivating content across all media channels.