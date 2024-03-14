Contributing to the UAE’s knowledge-based economy aspirations,

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi University (ADU)’s College of Engineering signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mott MacDonald, a global engineering, management and development consultancy, with the aim of advancing students’ research and innovation skills in the field of engineering.

Through this MoU, both ADU and Mott MacDonald will collaborate on cutting-edge research and innovation projects that address key challenges and opportunities specific to the UAE. Through combining their resources, expertise, and capabilities, the parties seek to make significant contributions to the nation's knowledge-based economy.

In the presence of Dr. Hamdi Sheibani, Dean of the College of Engineering at ADU and Mr. Salem Aldhaheri, Executive Director of Community Relations at ADU, as well as Dr. Reem Sabouni, Associate Professor of Civil Engineering at ADU, and Eng. Iman Abi Saab, Regional Technical Excellence Lead at Mott MacDonald, UAE, the MoU was signed by Dr. Hamad Odhabi, Vice Chancellor for Financial and Administrative Affairs at ADU, and Eng. Richard Smedley, Divisional General Manager at Mott MacDonald, UAE.

ADU and Mott MacDonald have joined forces to advance their mutual objectives of serving the UAE across various sectors including transportation and infrastructure, the built environment, energy infrastructure and renewable energy, water resources management and environmental impact assessment, and education and research. Their collaboration aims to strengthen the skills and capabilities of the workforce in key sectors vital to the nation's economic development. Additionally, the partnership will prioritize the empowerment of ADU’s College of Engineering students, faculty members, and researchers by enhancing their knowledge and skills through joint initiatives, workshops, and training programs.

The parties seek to enhance collaboration, facilitate expertise and information exchange, meet operational needs, and optimize the utilization of ADU and Mott MacDonald’s capabilities in mutually beneficial areas. These areas include exchanging expertise, offering student internships and recruitment opportunities for ADU’s alumni at Mott MacDonald, conducting applied research projects, and exploring funding and research grant opportunities.

Furthermore, in line with the UAE’s vision for a greener and more resilient future, ADU and Mott MacDonald will commit to sharing more sustainable developments and projects, while identifying and implementing solutions that will contribute to environment conservation and sustainable urban development.

Dr. Hamad Odhabi, Vice Chancellor for Financial and Administrative Affairs at ADU, said: “At ADU, our commitment lies in forging collaborations with prestigious partners such as Mott MacDonald to provide our students and community with world-class education coupled with the latest technologies to drive a brighter future. This MoU represents a significant milestone in our journey toward excellence, embodying our dedication to foster a culture of innovation and knowledge exchange. We are committed to empowering our students with practical skills and industry insights, ensuring they are prepared to thrive in the dynamic landscape of the UAE’s knowledge-based economy. Together, we aspire to drive innovation, promote inclusion, and create a meaningful impact in our society.”

Eng. Richard Smedley, Divisional General Manager at Mott MacDonald, UAE, said: “We are proud of our collaboration with Abu Dhabi University, which stems from our shared commitment to exchange expertise, facilitate internships, and support applied research projects, embodying the essence of innovation. Together, we embark on a journey where knowledge meets opportunity, paving the path for transformative advancements in engineering and beyond.”

Eng. Iman Abi Saab, Regional Technical Excellence lead at Mott MacDonald added; “This MoU will serve as the cornerstone of our collective pursuit towards sustainable development and positive social outcomes for our region whilst enriching the learning experiences of our young engineers and fostering a strong culture of innovation and excellence.”

Additionally, the agreement includes sharing brochures, newsletters, pamphlets, and calendars, organizing seminars, conferences, training programs, and lectures, as well as participating in and sponsoring related events like career fairs and alumni events. Furthermore, the Mott MacDonald team will arrange site visits for ADU’s students to their offices in Abu Dhabi.

ADU’s College of Engineering is the largest engineering college in the UAE. It offers a range of engineering and technology programs at undergraduate and postgraduate levels, with new and innovative programs being introduced on an ongoing basis.

To know more about Abu Dhabi University’s programs, please visit: https://www.adu.ac.ae/

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Al Ain, the University serves over 8,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education Rankings (THE), ADU ranks second in the UAE for its research influence and citations, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s College of Business as the number one best college in the UAE.

The University has made an impressive debut in THE Young University Rankings 2023, ranking in the 58th position globally among the world's best universities under 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came in 59th place in the prestigious THE Asia Ranking and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the THE Rankings.

Parallelly, ADU ranks in the 580th place globally, according to the 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

To know more about ADU, follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Media Contacts

Weber Shandwick for Abu Dhabi University

Sara Farrah

Sfarrah@webershandwick.com

About Mott MacDonald:

Mott MacDonald is an employee-owned engineering, development and management consultancy, with projects worldwide. We plan, design, deliver and care for the infrastructure that society depends on – transport, energy, water and buildings. We apply digital innovation and technical excellence to improve outcomes for our clients, society and the environment. www.mottmac.com