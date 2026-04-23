UAE, Abu Dhabi – ADSS, the leading UAE trading platform, announces it has become a trading and clearing member of the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), giving clients access to a broader product range across the UAE's premier exchanges.

ADSS clients can now trade DFM-listed securities across key sectors including real estate, banking, telecommunications, and energy. This follows the firm's successful integration with the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) as a trading member in June 2024, establishing ADSS as the platform of choice for investors seeking access to the UAE's two principal stock exchanges. The platform's dedicated trading services team provides clients with market analysis and insights, supporting informed investment decisions across local and global markets.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Abu Dhabi, ADSS has established itself as one of the Middle East's largest trading platforms by volume, serving retail clients with access to global and regional markets. The firm offers trading across a wide range of financial instruments, spanning equities, forex, commodities, and indices.

"Joining DFM represents a natural progression in our commitment to providing UAE investors with seamless access to local and global markets," said Ahmed Khalifa Almheiri, CEO of ADSS. "As one of the region's largest trading platforms by volume, we understand the importance of delivering comprehensive market access alongside the insights and support our clients need to make informed investment decisions."

Hamed Ali, CEO of DFM and Nasdaq Dubai, said: “The addition of ADSS as a brokerage member marks an important step in the continued evolution of DFM’s market ecosystem. Expanding our broker network enhances market access and supports a more dynamic and diverse investor base. This development reflects the sustained momentum we are seeing across Dubai’s capital markets, and we look forward to working closely with ADSS as they contribute to increased market participation and liquidity.”

Khalifa Rabba, Chief Operating Officer of DFM, said: “As the UAE’s capital markets continue to attract growing investor interest, our priority is to ensure a smooth and connected trading experience across the ecosystem. Welcoming ADSS as a brokerage member strengthens market accessibility and supports the momentum we are seeing across equities and new listings.”

Licensed and regulated by the Capital Market Authority (CMA) with multiple Category 1 licenses, ADSS operates under the UAE's robust regulatory framework, ensuring strict oversight and security for client funds. The addition of DFM trading capabilities further reinforces ADSS's position as a trusted partner for investors across the UAE.