Abu Dhabi, UAE: EDGE Group entity, Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB), a regional leader in the design, construction, repair, maintenance, refit, and conversion of naval and commercial vessels, has signed a local contract to build its 24-A Houseboat, currently on display at the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show until 24 November.

David Massey, CEO of ADSB said: “This contract highlights our ongoing commitment to expanding into the luxury maritime sector, demonstrating that ADSB’s customisation capabilities extend beyond defence and security vessels to encompass residential, civilian, and commercial vessels.”

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, and equipped with premium-grade fittings, the ADSB 24-A Houseboat delivers a distinguished standard of living. The interiors incorporate cutting-edge smart-home technology, reflecting a commitment to both elegance and innovation. The houseboat features two master bedrooms, the lower deck offers panoramic sea views, while the open-air upper deck is enhanced by a sophisticated, state-of-the-art remote-control station.

Attendees of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show can visit ADSB at stand I-B75 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.

About ADSB

Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB) is the regional leader in the new build, repair, maintenance, refit and conversion of naval and commercial vessels, and runs one of the most advanced shipyards in the region with a successful track record spanning almost a quarter of a century. Part of the Platforms & Systems cluster of EDGE, ADSB plays a key role in increasing the UAE’s naval defence capabilities and in keeping the UAE’s maritime fleet in prime operational condition. The company is also involved in the civilian energy sector, providing fabrication, maintenance and refurbishment services for static offshore energy infrastructure. As an ambitious market leader, ADSB is striving to make a global impact and shape the future of the industry by delivering innovative and dependable solutions that bring added value to clients and other stakeholders, both military and civilian.

