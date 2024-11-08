Abu Dhabi, UAE: EDGE Group entity ADSB, a regional leader in the design, construction, repair, maintenance, refit, and conversion of naval and commercial vessels, has entered into a strategic agreement with SIATT, a Brazilian specialist in smart weapons and advanced defence systems, in which EDGE holds a 50% stake. The agreement formalises the integration of the advanced MANSUP Surface-to-Surface Missile (SSM) launcher onto ADSB’s RABDAN FA-400 Fast Attack vessel, equipping it with a highly precise, long-range missile system tailored for modern naval combat.

The agreement was signed by David Massey, CEO of ADSB, and Paulo Salvador, Commercial Director of SIATT, at EURONAVAL 2024 in Paris, being held until 8 November.

David Massey, CEO of ADSB, said: “Our newly launched RABDAN FA-400, which is being constructed entirely in the UAE, stands as a powerful example of our commitment to high-performance, sovereign naval solutions and exemplifies the impactful synergy within EDGE companies. By integrating SIATT’s advanced MANSUP missile launcher, we are enhancing the vessel’s strike capability, delivering a sophisticated and resilient platform tailored to meet the evolving demands of modern defence.”

Paulo Salvador, said: “This collaboration marks a pivotal expansion for SIATT into the UAE’s growing defence sector. Partnering with ADSB allows us to bring SIATT’s advanced missile systems to a UAE-built vessel, reinforcing our commitment to contributing to the UAE’s defence ecosystem. This alliance underscores the value we place on forging strong partnerships in the region, delivering innovative, high-performance solutions tailored for the strategic needs of our partners and the UAE market, and marks an important milestone towards SIATT’s international expansion.”

The RABDAN FA-400, equipped with the MANSUP missile system, will be showcased at Naval Defence Exhibition & Conference (NAVDEX), which will be held in the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from 17-21 February 2025.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.

About ADSB

Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB) is the regional leader in the new build, repair, maintenance, refit and conversion of naval and commercial vessels, and runs one of the most advanced shipyards in the region with a successful track record spanning almost a quarter of a century. Part of the Platforms & Systems cluster of EDGE, ADSB plays a key role in increasing the UAE’s naval defence capabilities and keeping the UAE’s maritime fleet in prime operational condition. The company is also involved in the civilian energy sector, providing fabrication, maintenance and refurbishment services for static offshore energy infrastructure. As an ambitious market leader, ADSB is striving to make a global impact and shape the future of the industry by delivering innovative and dependable solutions that bring added value to clients and other stakeholders, both military and civilian.

For more information, please visit www.absb.ae

About SIATT

SIATT is a Brazilian Defence Strategic company specialized on the development and production of complex defence systems. It is currently responsible for several strategic programs such as anti-ship missiles MANSUP and MANSUP-ER, anti-tank missile MAX 1.2 AC and the monitoring system for the Blue Amazon (SisGAAz). In 2023 EDGE has acquired a nearly 50% stake in the company.

For more information, please visit www.siatt.com.br

