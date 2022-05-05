Following the brand’s recent success at Expo 2020 Dubai, ADRIFT Burger Bar by American Michelin star-rated Chef, David Myers, has signed an agreement with international cloud kitchen giant, REEF, to deliver Chef Myers’ beloved burgers and shakes to neighborhoods across the United Arab Emirates. After launching at the height of the global pandemic in Chef Myers’ own neighborhood, Venice Beach, California in 2020, ADRIFT Burger Bar expanded its global footprint in 2021 with the announcement of its second outpost at Expo 2020 Dubai. The pop-up became a huge success, serving nearly 115,000 burgers – including to UAE royals – during its five and a half month residency at Expo. In its last two months, ADRIFT Burger Bar at Expo 2020 Dubai served more than 1,000 burgers a day, with guests eagerly queueing for up to an hour to secure a seat inside the stylish yet laid back Venice Beach-meets-Tokyo inspired restaurant. David Myers says:

“The past six months at Expo 2020 Dubai have been absolutely thrilling, working alongside like-minded F&B entrepreneurs and visionaries to deliver exceptional dining experiences at the greatest show on Earth. But we always intended for ADRIFT Burger Bar to become more than a temporary pop-up in Dubai. Our plans for the brand are regional as well as global, and partnering with REEF Technology is a great way for us to stay connected with our customers as we grow the business. Our burgers are designed with the goal to put smiles on people’s faces, and tapping into REEF’s cloud kitchen infrastructure and expansive network of delivery partners will help us do just that, all across the region.”

Through its partnership with REEF, ADRIFT Burger Bar will begin serving neighborhoods within a 5km radius of Hessa Street, Dubai Marina and Business Bay at the end of April, and will feature on food delivery apps including Deliveroo, Careem, Zomato and Talabat. As part of a wider regional growth plan, the brand’s popular burgers and shakes will also be available in other Emirates later this year, followed by a successive rollout throughout the GCC. Michael Beacham, President of REEF Kitchens says:

“We’re excited to bring the ADRIFT Burger Bar experience to more neighborhoods; not only does Chef David Myers bring his own personal story to the brand, but their focus on top ingredients and unique flavor combinations - such as their Singapore-inspired ADRIFT Burger - truly set the brand apart. We share their commitment to quality and look forward to growing the brand together"

The no-fuss menu at ADRIFT Burger Bar Dubai features Myers’ celebrated burgers, available in single or double, or with a plant-based option. Some highlights on the menu include:

DM BURGER: Taking it back to where it all began with Myers’ iconic burger; served with a perfectly cooked, medium-rare 5oz Angus beef patty topped with Vermont Cheddar cheese, shaved onion and lettuce, and secret sauce on a toasted brioche bun.

Taking it back to where it all began with Myers’ iconic burger; served with a perfectly cooked, medium-rare 5oz Angus beef patty topped with Vermont Cheddar cheese, shaved onion and lettuce, and secret sauce on a toasted brioche bun. 1940S CLASSIC BURGER : A cheeseburger with classic fixin’s and house sauce

: A cheeseburger with classic fixin’s and house sauce ADRIFT BURGER: Medium-rare burger topped with tomato ajwan jam, pickled jalapeños, herb aioli, arugula, Parmesan and Gruyere cheese. Conceptualized in Singapore and the #1 seller at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Medium-rare burger topped with tomato ajwan jam, pickled jalapeños, herb aioli, arugula, Parmesan and Gruyere cheese. Conceptualized in Singapore and the #1 seller at Expo 2020 Dubai. EARTH BURGER: A spin on the 1940s Classic, this time with a plant-based patty and vegan cheese and mayo on a vegan potato bun.

A spin on the 1940s Classic, this time with a plant-based patty and vegan cheese and mayo on a vegan potato bun. CHICKEN BURGER: A spiced chicken patty with sesame slaw, Vermont cheddar, togarashi & ginger aioli on a toasted brioche bun.

To accompany the burger menu, ADRIFT Burger Bar also offers an assortment of sides and shakes, including:

CURRY LEAF FRIES

FRIED BUTTON MUSHROOMS with house-made BBQ sauce

with house-made BBQ sauce TRUFFLE CHIPS

ELEVATED MILKSHAKES , with flavors including: STRAWBERRY & VANILLA MATCHA & WHITE CHOCOLATE CHOCOLATE & MISO CARAMEL

, with flavors including:

-Ends-

ABOUT ADRIFT BURGER BAR

Named “the perfect burger” by The New York Times, celebrity Chef David Myers’ legendary burger recipe first made an appearance at his LA restaurant Comme Ça almost a decade ago. Since then, the burger – inspired by David’s own childhood – has featured on David’s restaurant menus across the world, including in Tokyo, Singapore and Dubai. In 2020 David finally launched ADRIFT Burger Bar in his home-town neighborhood, Venice Beach in Los Angeles, serving his signature burgers and classics alongside crispy sides and epic shakes. In the true spirit of collaboration across hard-hit creative and hospitality industries, Myers brought onboard a community of Venice-based artists and tastemakers to create an inclusive, cool vibe that resonates with his commitment to a fun and vibrant dining experience. To document this collective project—one of Myers’ most ambitious to date—the team captured every step of the creative process in a YouTube Series, ‘How to Build a Burger Bar in 30 Days.’

www.adriftburgerbar.com

ABOUT DAVID MYERS

David Myers is an internationally renowned, Michelin star-rated Chef and restaurateur based across Asia, the United States and the Middle East. Recognized for his unique ways of marrying his two greatest passions; food and travel, David has opened 16 of his own restaurants in 8 cities across 3 continents to date. In each of his restaurants, David draws upon the indigenous flavours and ingredients discovered throughout his travels to create a collection of engaging culinary concepts. David’s natural presence and passion for food and travel have also gained him a following through TV appearances on shows such as Iron Chef America, The Today Show, The Early Show, MSNBC’s Your Business, Top Chef, Master Chef US, Master Chef China and Hell’s Kitchen. He has hosted web series ‘David Myers’ Hong Kong’ and was the co-host of ‘Shopping with Chefs’ on the Fine Living network. His commitment to creativity, harmony and perfection in the kitchen has garnered remarkable success, including distinctions and awards by Food & Wine magazine, James Beard Foundation, Zagat, GQ, Wine Spectator and Angeleno Magazine.

@GypsyChef

ABOUT REEF

REEF transforms urban spaces into community hubs that create jobs and bring new goods, services and experiences to the neighborhood. With a proximity ecosystem of over 8,000 locations and a team that’s over 15,000 strong, REEF is the largest operator of parking real estate and delivery kitchens in North America. By connecting the world to your block, we’re making the place you live the place you love to be.

@reeftechnology

https://reeftechnology.com

ABOUT ADRIFT

ADRIFT Burger Bar is a sub-brand of ADRIFT by David Myers which was created by in 2015 at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. Part of the brand’s casual portfolio, the burger joint is one of several ADRIFT concepts that span casual and upscale dining experiences across three continents. At its core, ADRIFT is a collection of unique and captivating concepts inspired by Myers’ travels, with each ADRIFT concept showcasing a different aesthetic and style of cuisine. ADRIFT has opened in Singapore, Tokyo, Venice Beach, Dubai and New Delhi, with a further two locations to be announced in 2022.

www.adriftbydavidmyers.com

@ADRIFTbyDavidMyers