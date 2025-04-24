Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre, an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi, has announced a significant increase in property transactions across the Emirate during the first quarter of 2025. The Centre reported the total transaction value grew by 34.5% to AED 25.3 billion across 6,896 deals, a 34.5% increase compared to AED 18.82 billion from 5,773 transactions in the same period of 2024.

Buy and Sell transactions surged to AED 15.51 billion through 3,819 transactions, reflecting a 26.7% increase in value and an 11% increase in volume compared to the first quarter of 2024. Mortgage transactions also recorded strong growth, reaching AED 9.8 billion through 3,077 transactions — a 49% year-on-year increase.

Saadiyat Island was the leading area for real estate transactions, recording deals amounting to AED 5.6 billion. It was followed by Yas Island, with AED 3.6 billion, and Mohammed Bin Zayed City, with AED 2.1 billion. Al Reem Island and Al Hudayriat Island recorded over AED 1 billion in transactions.

The report highlighted continued activity in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), with 384 transactions valued at AED 1.582 billion concluded by investors from 68 nationalities — up from 58 nationalities during the same period last year. This demonstrates growing confidence in Abu Dhabi’s real estate market, driven by regulatory policies and government initiatives that enhance its local and global appeal.

Engineer Rashed Al Omaira, Acting Director General of ADREC, said: "ADREC continues to advance a more efficient, competitive, and sustainable real estate ecosystem, driven by digital transformation, reliable data, and continuous collaboration with strategic partners. These results highlight the strength of Abu Dhabi’s property market and its enduring attractiveness as a regional and international hub for real estate investment. The notable growth in transaction value and volume, alongside the rise in foreign investment, underscores the effectiveness of our regulatory frameworks and reinforces investor confidence in the market."

He added: "We will continue to enhance our legislative and digital tools and promote transparency to establish a more flexible and sustainable real estate environment aligned with Abu Dhabi’s long-term vision."

About The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC)

The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC), launched by the Department of Municipalities and Transport in November 2023, aims to enhance Abu Dhabi’s position as a global real estate hub and increase the sector’s contribution to the non-oil economy. ADREC leads a significant transformation in Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector, centred around four key pillars: Real Estate Strategy, Real Estate Promotion, Real Estate Regulation, and Real Estate Transactions Management.

ADREC's focus is on advancing the sector’s ecosystem while giving priority to the well-being of tenants, homeowners, developers, and investors. This involves streamlining processes and enhance regulatory frameworks, while utilising advanced technologies to provide sustainable and seamless services.

Collaborating closely with all stakeholders, the centre aims to elevate development standards and overall liveability in Abu Dhabi.

Moreover, ADREC focuses on innovation, exploring groundbreaking technologies. This comprehensive approach highlights ADREC's commitment to transparency, innovation, and collaboration, positioning Abu Dhabi as an attractive global destination.

