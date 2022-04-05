State-of-the-art equine and camel hospitals will be developed in Abu Dhabi

A new facility for advanced animal vaccine treatments is planned to serve the Middle East and Africa

Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company, and E20 Investment, an agribusiness investment company in the UAE, today entered into an agreement to establish a new animal health platform in Abu Dhabi, representing a landmark milestone for the region’s animal healthcare industry.

The animal health platform will initially comprise a cutting-edge animal vaccine manufacturing facility and a complex with two state-of-the-art animal hospitals. Once operational, the facilities will further enhance Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional leader in high-end veterinary services for horses and camels while producing the most technologically advanced animal vaccines serving the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

Fahad Al Qassim, Executive Director, Healthcare & Life Sciences Portfolio at ADQ, said: “Leveraging our healthcare and life sciences expertise, we have identified an opportunity to create an adjacent platform in animal health. By creating a joint venture with E20, we will capitalize on Abu Dhabi’s strong market potential for animal vaccine production and maintaining the health and welfare of prized animals, such as horses and camels.”

Sultan Al Jaberi, CEO of E20 Investment Limited, commented: "Together with ADQ, we will bring world-class vaccine technology to the UAE and join hands with our partner to foster local production and serve lucrative markets in the MENA region and beyond."

-Ends-

About ADQ

Established in 2018, ADQ is an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company with a broad portfolio of major enterprises. Its investments span key sectors of the UAE’s diversified economy including energy and utilities, food and agriculture, healthcare and life sciences, and mobility and logistics, amongst others. As a strategic partner of Abu Dhabi’s government, ADQ is committed to accelerating the transformation of the Emirate into a globally competitive and knowledge-based economy.

For more information, visit adq.ae or write to media@adq.ae. You can also follow ADQ on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About E20 Investment Limited

E20 Investment Limited is an Abu Dhabi-based agribusiness investment company established in 2019. The company invests in and operates farms and processing facilities globally with a focus on Europe, Central Asia, and Africa. Its world-class team brings a wealth of knowledge from around the globe and its international expertise spans across the agricultural industry.

For more information, write to contact@e20.ae.