Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Adobe today announced plans to establish a new regional headquarters in Riyadh as part of its expansion in the region, following RHQ license approval from the Saudi Ministry of Investment. The regional headquarters is expected to open by early 2025 and will enable Adobe to better serve the ever-growing demand for digital customer experiences and creative solutions in the Kingdom and across the Middle East.

Adobe has been active in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East for more than 20 years, helping public and private sector organisations including Saudi Tourism Authority, stc and Riyadh Air to unleash their creativity, accelerate document productivity and deliver digital experiences to their customers. Adobe has also worked alongside digital transformation partners in the region including Accenture, AWS, Deloitte Digital, IBM, Microsoft and PwC Middle East.

“The Kingdom is home to some of the world’s most pioneering projects. When it comes to digital experiences, and the speed at which new technologies are adopted and embedded, Vision 2030 is world leading,” said Luc Dammann, EMEA President at Adobe. “We are proud to expand our presence in the region to better support customers in realising their ambitions to deliver outstanding digital experiences.”

