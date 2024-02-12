Abu Dhabi, UAE – ADNOC has won the Sheikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Environmental Award in the “Environmental Performance” category, which recognizes outstanding initiatives supporting the UAE’s attainment of the UN’s sustainable development goals for 2030.

The award acknowledges ADNOC’s implementation of a range of lower-carbon technologies and solutions across its operations as it moves towards its net zero by 2045 ambition, with the protection of the UAE’s natural environment at the heart of its strategy. These include an expansion in its investments in hydrogen and renewables, carbon capture technology, electrification, and nature-based solutions such as the planting of mangroves.

The award was received by Yaser Al Mazrouei, ADNOC Executive Director, People, Commercial and Corporate Support, Musabbeh Al Kaabi, ADNOC Executive Director, Low Carbon Solutions and International Growth, and Hatim Khalifa Al Owaid, ADNOC Acting Senior Vice President, HSE, on behalf of ADNOC at a ceremony held at Al Nakheel Palace, Abu Dhabi.

About ADNOC

ADNOC is a leading diversified energy and petrochemicals group wholly owned by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. ADNOC’s objective is to maximize the value of the Emirate’s vast hydrocarbon reserves through responsible and sustainable exploration and production to support the United Arab Emirates’ economic growth and diversification. To find out more, visit: www.adnoc.ae

For media inquiries, please contact: media@adnoc.ae