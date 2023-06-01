Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates:– The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) announced today at the “Make it in the Emirates” Forum in Abu Dhabi that is has supported a strategic collaboration agreement between ADNOC, John Cockerill Hydrogen and Strata Manufacturing, aiming to manufacture electrolysers in the UAE for local use and for export.

Electrolysers produce green hydrogen, an energy source made from renewables that does not emit carbon dioxide at the point of use. The arrangements intended to be put in place as contemplated by the agreement enhances the development of the UAE’s green hydrogen economy through the in-country manufacturing of electrolysers and supports the UAE’s “Make it in the Emirates” initiative to promote local industry and create a favorable environment for investors.

The agreement was signed at a ceremony witnessed by His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNOC, Her Excellency Sara Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), His Excellency Antoine Delcourt, Ambassador of Belgium in the UAE and Jean-Luc Maurange, Executive Member of the Board, John Cockerill Group. It was signed by Hanan Balalaa, Senior Vice President, New Energies and Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage, ADNOC, Ismail Ali Abdulla, Managing Director & CEO of Strata Manufacturing and Raphael Tilot, CEO of John Cockerill Hydrogen.

His Excellency Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, said: “Accelerating the development of future industries is one of the main objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology. Therefore, the ministry is committed to ensuring the national industrial sector benefits from innovative solutions and advanced technologies that support the expansion of future industries. Stimulating cooperation between leading national companies and international and local manufacturers is key to these efforts, which reinforces the industrial sector’s contribution to decarbonization in line with the UAE’s net zero and COP28 targets. “Led by ADNOC, this strategic cooperation agreement strengthens our industrial sector and provides the necessary capabilities for future industries to thrive. The agreement will be particularly beneficial to the field of hydrogen, which represents one of the most important future industries and underpins a greener economy.”

Balalaa said: “We are very pleased to partner with John Cockerill Hydrogen and Strata Manufacturing in this landmark initiative that could enable electrolysers to be manufactured in the UAE for the first time. Hydrogen is a critical fuel in the energy transition and this agreement underscores how the energy sector can work with the industrial and hard-to-abate sectors to decarbonize at scale, drive low-carbon economic growth and enhance energy security. ADNOC will continue to advance lower-carbon solutions and decarbonization technologies to strengthen our position as a responsible energy provider and support the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.”

Abdulla said: “We are excited to join forces with ADNOC and John Cockerill Hydrogen in this groundbreaking initiative. Strata’s expertise in advanced manufacturing will play a crucial role in establishing the UAE as a global hydrogen leader. This collaboration aligns with our strategic vision of driving innovation and economic growth in the UAE.”

Tilot said: “As a leader in large scale green hydrogen production and distribution solutions, we are delighted to collaborate with ADNOC and Strata Manufacturing to explore opportunities to develop electrolyser manufacturing capabilities in the UAE. This partnership will strengthen the UAE's position in the global hydrogen market and will enable the country to achieve its ambitious decarbonization objectives."

ADNOC is an early mover in the production of clean hydrogen and is a key enabler of the UAE’s ambition to become a key supplier to global hydrogen markets. The company is also a shareholder in Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) which has around 20 GW of clean power capacity and targets at least 100GW renewable energy and up to 1 million tons of green hydrogen by 2030.

The second edition of the Make it in the Emirates Forum has attracted extensive participation from decision makers, government and private sector officials, experts, entrepreneurs, financing entities, investors, startups, and SMEs. Its primary goal is to showcase investment opportunities within the local industrial sector, emphasizing the potential for investment, product development, product localization, and redirecting procurement towards the national economy.

In addition to showcasing the UAE as a global hub for manufacturing and innovation, the forum seeks to promote sustainability and reduce and eliminate carbon emissions within the industrial sector in line with objectives of the ‘Year of Sustainability’, the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative, and its preparations to host COP28.

About the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) was established in July 2020 to boost the industrial sector's contribution to the UAE's GDP and drive sustainable industrial development. The ministry was formed by combining the Office of the Minister of State for Advanced Technology, the Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology (ESMA), and the industrial department of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

MoIAT is responsible for formulating policies, laws, and programs that attract foreign direct investment, enhance national added value, support entrepreneurship, create jobs, attract talents, upskill national cadres, promote exports and raise the competitiveness of products manufactured in the UAE. To achieve these objectives, MoIAT has created an advanced national quality infrastructure system.

MoIAT leverages its expertise, capabilities, and resources to strengthen the national industrial ecosystem by facilitating the establishment of industrial zones, promoting the adoption of advanced technologies and the integration of Fourth Industrial Revolution solutions and enabling the growth of priority sectors as well as industries of the future. The ministry’s work contributes to national efforts to build a diversified, knowledge-based economy and achieve industrial self-sufficiency.

The ministry is a key driver of the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative and is playing an important role in the country’s COP28 agenda.

