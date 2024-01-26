Company poised to deliver on its mandate to transform, decarbonize and future-proof as it reinforces position as responsible global energy leader

ADNOC Group CEO launches “Youth Changemakers Majlis” where he highlights importance of ADNOC Youth in driving decarbonization and delivering on the energy transition

Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADNOC’s executive leadership, chaired by His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNOC, convened in Al Dhannah City to discuss key priorities and strategic projects as the company grows its diversified portfolio to ensure a secure, reliable and responsible supply of energy to support a just, orderly and equitable global energy transition.

H.E. Dr. Al Jaber highlighted how 2024 will be an important year for ADNOC to deliver on its mandate to transform, decarbonize and future-proof its business, in line with the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership and the ADNOC Board. H.E. Dr. Al Jaber stated that the increased investment for landmark decarbonization projects, technology and lower-carbon solutions to $23 billion (AED84.4 billion) has bolstered ADNOC’s position as a global energy transition leader, and will support the Company as it delivers on its industry-leading Net Zero by 2045 ambition.

Speaking following the two-day offsite meeting, H.E. Dr. Al Jaber said: “2024 is an important year for ADNOC as we further transform, decarbonize and future-proof our business. We have been entrusted to prioritize transformational growth, accelerate decarbonization, drive further growth in renewables, with a particular focus on our investment in Masdar, the UAE’s renewable energy champion, and invest in lower-carbon solutions and further diversify our energy portfolio. At the same time, we will continue to be a catalyst for domestic growth, while driving in-country value and prioritizing UAE talent development.”

To deliver on this transformational mandate, H.E. Dr. Al Jaber also stressed that the Company would continue to ensure an inspiring culture and working environment while upskilling UAE Youth and deploying cutting-edge technology. This includes the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to drive performance and efficiency and unlock value across its operations.

During the gathering, H.E. Dr. Al Jaber launched and hosted a dedicated “Youth Changemakers Majlis” where he highlighted the importance of ADNOC Youth in driving decarbonization and delivering on the energy transition. H.E. Dr. Al Jaber emphasized that, as future leaders, ADNOC Youth will play a pivotal role in future-proofing the company as ADNOC continues to prioritize and invest in world-class technology and innovation to ensure a just and equitable energy transition.

H.E. Dr. Al Jaber and the Executive Leadership team also met with staff and undertook a tour of ADNOC’s world-scale downstream and petrochemicals hub in Al Ruwais Industrial City, during which they were updated on strategic growth projects.

About ADNOC

ADNOC is a leading diversified energy and petrochemicals group wholly owned by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. ADNOC’s objective is to maximize the value of the Emirate’s vast hydrocarbon reserves through responsible and sustainable exploration and production to support the United Arab Emirates’ economic growth and diversification. To find out more, visit: www.adnoc.ae

For media inquiries, please contact: media@adnoc.ae